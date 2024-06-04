WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

Symptoms of Liver Disease

Tuesday, 04 June 2024

As with all diseases, early diagnosis and treatment of liver problems will give the best outcome. Unfortunately, many liver disorders do not present specific symptoms until the damage is rather advanced.

Yet the liver can be quite resilient against diseases, mostly because of its powerful detoxification systems and incredible regenerative ability. Most of us are familiar with the yellow tint of the skin and whites of the eyes of people with liver damage known as jaundice. The yellow color indicates a buildup of the compound bilirubin in the skin and the sclera of eyes.

In most cases, those are the first signs of liver problems. Early jaundice occurs commonly with viral hepatitis, chemical-induced hepatitis, obstruction of the bile ducts, and liver cancer.

Other signs and symptoms of liver disorders include:

• Pain in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen (just under the ribs)

• Sudden weight loss

• A swollen, protruding abdomen from fluid buildup (called ascites, this occurs later)

• Swelling of the legs and ankles, usually associated with ascites

• Itchy skin

• Dark urine due to high levels of bilirubin

• Chronic fatigue, extreme tiredness, and exhaustion

• Pale stool that may contain streaks of blood or be tar colored

• Nausea and vomiting

As with all diseases, early diagnosis and treatment of liver problems will give the best outcome. Unfortunately, many liver disorders do not present specific symptoms until the damage is rather advanced.
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 04:46 PM
