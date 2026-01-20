Microglial Activation Triggered by Zinc

Inflammation has been established as the initiating cause of many diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, skin diseases, kidney failure, and gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s, as well as most neurological diseases such as epilepsy, head trauma, autoimmune brain diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and many others.

Therefore, the best idea for treatment and prevention of these diseases is to reduce immunoexcitoxicity by suppressing destructive microglial activation.

Zinc is an essential metal that is responsible for the efficient operation of hundreds of metabolic enzymes. It decreases with aging in most people. Yet too much zinc can be harmful as well.

This is true of many metals, including selenium and magnesium. In the right amount they are essential and very helpful. In high amounts they can cause serious problems.

It is best to get a red blood cell zinc level test and treat a deficiency only; do not take doses of zinc higher than 15 mg per day even if a deficit is found.

Other supplements that reduce microglial activation include:

• Nano-curcumin

• Nano-quercetin

• Liposomal saffron

• Nano-EGCG

• Baicalein

• Tocotrienol (also protects astrocytes)

• Luteolin

• Nano-grape seed extract

• Liposomal fisetin

• Ketones (beta-hydroxybutyrate)

• Liposomal apigenin

• Vitamin D3

• Riboflavin 5-phosphate

• Thiamine