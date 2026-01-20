WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: inflammation | zinc | alzheimers | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Microglial Activation Triggered by Zinc

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 20 January 2026 04:20 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Inflammation has been established as the initiating cause of many diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, skin diseases, kidney failure, and gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s, as well as most neurological diseases such as epilepsy, head trauma, autoimmune brain diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and many others.

Therefore, the best idea for treatment and prevention of these diseases is to reduce immunoexcitoxicity by suppressing destructive microglial activation.

Zinc is an essential metal that is responsible for the efficient operation of hundreds of metabolic enzymes. It decreases with aging in most people. Yet too much zinc can be harmful as well.

This is true of many metals, including selenium and magnesium. In the right amount they are essential and very helpful. In high amounts they can cause serious problems.

It is best to get a red blood cell zinc level test and treat a deficiency only; do not take doses of zinc higher than 15 mg per day even if a deficit is found.

Other supplements that reduce microglial activation include:

• Nano-curcumin

• Nano-quercetin

• Liposomal saffron

• Nano-EGCG

• Baicalein

• Tocotrienol (also protects astrocytes)

• Luteolin

• Nano-grape seed extract

• Liposomal fisetin

• Ketones (beta-hydroxybutyrate)

• Liposomal apigenin

• Vitamin D3

• Riboflavin 5-phosphate

• Thiamine

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The best idea for treatment and prevention of these diseases is to reduce immunoexcitoxicity by suppressing destructive microglial activation.
inflammation, zinc, alzheimers, dr. blaylock
213
2026-20-20
Tuesday, 20 January 2026 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved