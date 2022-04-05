HBOT Could Prevent Military Suicides

One area where hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) would have tremendous benefits is the treatment of military veterans who have suffered blast injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Today, some estimates are that PTSD is leading to the suicides of 20 U.S. military veterans every day, meaning more are killed by suicides than have died in combat in recent years. Studies by the National Brain Injury Rescue and Rehabilitation Project have shown that the great majority of these deaths could have been prevented by HBOT treatments, even when started later in the course of the disorder.

This is not just a travesty, but a crime against our soldiers. For those who think that government medicine is compassionate and really cares about you, just review how the government chose to look after the men and women who gave their all for this country.

We have more than 700,000 veterans with brain injuries and being abused through neglect by the government they gave their all to protect. Interestingly, all the HBOT studies funded by the U.S. military purport to find no benefit from HBOT treatments, yet virtually all of the objective independent studies found significant benefit.

This is just what we have seen with studies concerning fluoride, vaccines, and statin drugs — just follow the money.