Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: hyperbaric oxygen | inflammation | alzheimers

How HBOT Works

By Tuesday, 13 July 2021 04:40 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) forces oxygen into areas of impaired microcirculation because it does not require red blood cells to carry the oxygen.

Rather, at high barometric pressure the oxygen is dissolved in the blood serum and the extracellular fluid outside of cells. This raises the oxygen level significantly in hypoxic areas.

During time in the HBOT chamber, oxygen opens narrowed blood vessels by lowering inflammation — which is the cause of the impaired microcirculation.

Once a person is out of the chamber, these new blood vessels remain open and able to deliver oxygen-rich blood where it is needed.

By reducing inflammation, the catalyst for many diseases is removed. For example, we know that activation of immune cells called microglia and macrophages is at the root of most neurological disorders, including strokes, head injuries, brain infections, autism spectrum disorders, autoimmune disorders (like multiple sclerosis), and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s diseases.

