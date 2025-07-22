WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: humming | sinuses | palpitations | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Try Humming for Healthier Sinuses

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 July 2025 04:20 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Several studies suggest that strong humming can cure chronic sinusitis. Research led by Dr. George Eby and published in the journal “Medical Hypotheses” found that humming 60 to 120 times per deep breath four times a day cured his patients in as little as four days. He hypothesized that humming increased the nitric oxide levels within the nasal sinuses and blood, and that nitric oxide could kill the fungi and other organisms responsible for the sinus problem.

In the “European Journal of Clinical Investigation,” researchers from the Karolinska Institute actually measured the nitic oxide levels in the sinuses and found that levels were elevated as much as 15 times following humming, and that it did clear obstructed sinuses due to allergic conditions.

The nitric oxide is only temporally elevated, just enough to clear the sinus problem, but not enough to cause problems seen with prolonged elevations.

However, they found that some people did not respond to the humming treatment with a clearing of their sinusitis. These nonresponders had an obstruction of their nasal passages, which kept it from working.

Interestingly, Dr. Eby also found that in some patients the humming treatment could cure heart palpitations.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Research led by Dr. George Eby and published in the journal “Medical Hypotheses” found that humming 60 to 120 times per deep breath four times a day cured his patients in as little as four days.
humming, sinuses, palpitations, dr. blaylock
195
2025-20-22
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved