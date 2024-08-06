WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: heart | vaccine | curcumin | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Protecting the Heart From Vaccines

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 06 August 2024 04:25 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The damage from the COVID vaccines is caused when the genetically altered spike protein from the nanolipid carrier is deposited in the heart muscle and the arteries supplying the heart with blood. This also includes the heart’s electrical conduction system.

Like most organs and tissues, the heart contains an abundance of ACE2 receptors, which are the primary way the spike protein enters the heart’s cells. There are several compounds that can block the ACE2 receptor and even the spike protein. These include:

• Curcumin

• Quercetin

• Baicalin

• EGCG

• Hesperidin

• Nigella sativa seed extract (thymoquinone)

• DHA40-42

These compounds also inhibit several pro-inflammatory cytokines responsible for much of the damage inflicted on the heart and blood vessels (through immunoexcitotoxicity).

While several of these natural compounds inhibit the ability of viruses to infect a person, other natural compounds act more specifically against the spike proteins, which are the primary toxic component of the vaccines.

One of these compounds is baicalin, which also inhibits the ACE2 receptor. Baicalin has been shown to inhibit a number of viruses, including HIV, herpes viruses, Zika, dengue, influenzas, human T-cell leukemia virus, cytomegalovirus, enteroviruses, hepatitis B virus, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Because heart damage from these vaccines is primarily caused by high levels of inflammation and free radical generation within the heart muscle, all antioxidant compounds and anti-inflammatory compounds will help protect the heart and prevent cardiac deterioration. These include:

• Vitamin C (buffered)

• Mixed tocotrienols

• Mixed tocopherols

• R-lipoic acid

• B-complex vitamins

• Vitamin D3

• Nano-curcumin

• Nano-quercetin

• Nano-EGCG

• Nano-andrographis

In combination, they work better, and will work in lower concentrations.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The damage from the COVID vaccines is caused when the genetically altered spike protein from the nanolipid carrier is deposited in the heart muscle and the arteries supplying the heart with blood.
heart, vaccine, curcumin, dr. blaylock
278
2024-25-06
Tuesday, 06 August 2024 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved