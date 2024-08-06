Protecting the Heart From Vaccines

The damage from the COVID vaccines is caused when the genetically altered spike protein from the nanolipid carrier is deposited in the heart muscle and the arteries supplying the heart with blood. This also includes the heart’s electrical conduction system.

Like most organs and tissues, the heart contains an abundance of ACE2 receptors, which are the primary way the spike protein enters the heart’s cells. There are several compounds that can block the ACE2 receptor and even the spike protein. These include:

• Curcumin

• Quercetin

• Baicalin

• EGCG

• Hesperidin

• Nigella sativa seed extract (thymoquinone)

• DHA40-42

These compounds also inhibit several pro-inflammatory cytokines responsible for much of the damage inflicted on the heart and blood vessels (through immunoexcitotoxicity).

While several of these natural compounds inhibit the ability of viruses to infect a person, other natural compounds act more specifically against the spike proteins, which are the primary toxic component of the vaccines.

One of these compounds is baicalin, which also inhibits the ACE2 receptor. Baicalin has been shown to inhibit a number of viruses, including HIV, herpes viruses, Zika, dengue, influenzas, human T-cell leukemia virus, cytomegalovirus, enteroviruses, hepatitis B virus, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Because heart damage from these vaccines is primarily caused by high levels of inflammation and free radical generation within the heart muscle, all antioxidant compounds and anti-inflammatory compounds will help protect the heart and prevent cardiac deterioration. These include:

• Vitamin C (buffered)

• Mixed tocotrienols

• Mixed tocopherols

• R-lipoic acid

• B-complex vitamins

• Vitamin D3

• Nano-curcumin

• Nano-quercetin

• Nano-EGCG

• Nano-andrographis

In combination, they work better, and will work in lower concentrations.