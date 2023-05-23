×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: glutamate | obesity | fatty liver | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Persistent Harmful Effects of Consuming Glutamate

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 23 May 2023 04:36 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The first book I wrote, “Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills,” was on the harmful effects of adding glutamate extracts (such as MSG) to foods and drinks. Since the publication of the book, an enormous amount of research has expanded our understanding of how additives such as glutamate (and the artificial sweetener aspartame) harm our bodies.

While the book concentrates on the effects of excitotoxins on the central nervous system, newer studies have shown that glutamate receptors exist on virtually every tissue and organ in the body, including the heart, lungs, GI tract, blood vessels, kidneys, skin, eyes, hearing organs, and adrenal glands.

High levels of ingested glutamate have been shown to dramatically increase free radical and lipid peroxidation formation for prolonged periods, even after a single dose. And glutamate is added to a great many processed foods.

In one study, researchers found that feeding MSG to mice not only caused obesity and insulin resistance (Type 2 diabetes), but also caused prolonged inflammation and free radical generation in the animals’ livers, which led to an accumulation of fat in the liver — a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This disorder, which can lead to liver cancer, is increasing exponentially in our society, even in young children.

The histological changes in the animals’ livers were indistinguishable from human cases of NAFLD. After the initial dose of MSG, the researchers observed increased liver inflammation, even after a year following the MSG exposure.

Some have observed that inflammation within blood vessels following a single dose of MSG can last a lifetime, which would dramatically increase the development of atherosclerosis.

The persisting harmful effects of MSG after an initial exposure was also demonstrated in the brain, with damage to brain cell mitochondria and a dramatic fall in antioxidant enzymes occurring long after the MSG exposure.

The only way to avoid excess glutamate is to avoid all processed foods and eat only freshly prepared, organic foods.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
High levels of ingested glutamate have been shown to dramatically increase free radical and lipid peroxidation formation for prolonged periods, even after a single dose. And glutamate is added to a great many processed foods.
glutamate, obesity, fatty liver, dr. blaylock
321
2023-36-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved