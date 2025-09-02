Standard American Diet Fuels Cancer

We’ve known for a long time that cancer cells use glucose as a fuel. A glucose tracer is also used to scan for cancerous tumors (PET scan). Unfortunately, the American Cancer Society and most practicing oncologists tell cancer patients that it is vital to maintain their weight during their illness, even if that means eating carbohydrates (which are broken down into glucose).

In fact, one large group even told cancer patients they should eat birthday cake or pies to maintain their weight. These foods are fertilizers for cancers. Cancer patients should avoid them at all costs.

Cancer can use a second fuel, called glutamine, which is harder to control because it is in most foods. Glutamine is an amino acid found in vegetables, beans, lentils, and meats. In the body, it is converted into glutamate, which stimulates the growth and invasion of cancers. Glutamate is also frequently added to processed foods in the form of monosodium glutamate (MSG).

Neither glutamate nor glutamine can be completely avoided, even in a healthy diet.

The strongest link to uncontrolled cancer cell growth is the consumption of glucose, and Americans eat far too many carbohydrates. Virtually everything that we consume is sweetened with sugar as well as artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, which is carcinogenic.

Fortunately, there are many natural substances that block the receptors for glutamate. EGCG, a component in green and white teas, reduces inflammatory cytokines and lowers blood glutamine levels. Lowering blood levels of these inflammatory cytokines has been shown to shrink several cancers and enhance the effectiveness of certain anticancer drugs. Exercise will also lower blood glutamine.

A drug called 6-Diazo-5-oxo-norleucine (DON) can also inhibit glutamine, but it should be used only intermittently because some glutamine is essential for life.

In addition, we know that impaired mitochondrial function often precedes the development of a cancer. Many toxins that we are exposed to chronically also impair mitochondrial function and make us much more susceptible to the disease.

Supplements such as riboflavin 5-phosphate, thiamine, and pyridoxal 5-phosphate enhance mitochondrial function. The supplement PQQ also enhances mitochondrial function.