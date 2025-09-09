Gene Mutation Theory Is Defunct

In the vast majority of cancer cases mutation of the genes is not the cause, but rather the result of the true source: metabolic disruption.

Under a microscope, you will see that in most cancers the majority of cells have a mutation of some kind, but not the same mutations. If the mutation of certain genes were the root cause of cancer, we would see that particular mutation in most of the cancer cells. We don’t.

Instead, we see multiple different mutations that have nothing to do with causing cancer. This indicates that something else is triggering the disease, and the mutations are a secondary result of the initial process.

Mutations may worsen the cancer, but they’re not the cause.

The answer is to treat the primary problem and prevent mutations. The primary problem appears to be metabolic and not genetic. There are two basic ways cells generate the energy that operates the cell, including its reproduction.

The first way uses no oxygen and produces only about 12 percent of the cell’s energy. This is called anaerobic(no oxygen) metabolism, or glycolysis. This process breaks down sugar into a chemical called pyruvate. If this pyruvate does not enter the mitochondrial metabolic process for further breakdown, it forms large amounts of lactic acid (lactate).

We see a large amount of lactate in most cancers. There are also a host of compounds created that are used by cells to make its building blocks.

If oxygen is present and the mitochondria are functioning normally, the pyruvate is then broken down further by the process of aerobic metabolism into compounds that supply the other 88 percent of the cell’s energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) molecules.

In the aerobic process of making energy, a lot of free radicals are produced by the breakdown of pyruvate and the production of ATP. We call this series of reactions the electron transport chain, because a series of electrons are passed along that eventually make the ATP molecule.