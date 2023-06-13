Forskolin: Incredible Plant Compound

Forskolin, a diterpene compound extracted from the roots of the perennial herb Coleus forskohlii, has some extremely useful medicinal properties. Its main biochemical effects include activation of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP), a critical cell signaling compound.

Several diseases — including asthma, eczema, psoriasis, angina, obesity, and hypertension — are associated with a deficiency of cAMP. Human studies have shown forskolin benefits these conditions.

For example, forskolin significantly lowers elevated blood pressure, especially in cases of diastolic hypertension, which can be difficult to control with prescription medications. The compound does this by relaxing arteries and thereby improving blood flow, preventing heart attacks and strokes and improving recovery for those who have already suffered such an incident. Improving blood flow also benefits the health of other organs and tissues such as kidneys, lungs, intestines, muscles, liver, eyes, ears, and brain.

Forskolin has also been shown to improve allergies by suppressing activation of mast cells and basophils, the sources of kinins and histamine causing allergy symptoms. This also makes the compound useful for preventing migraine attacks.

One of the best properties of forskolin is its ability to stimulate the release of thyroid hormones. It also improves immune function, protects the skin from UV irradiation, has antidepressant properties, and reduces the pressure within the eyes. This last property makes it extremely useful in treating glaucoma.

While not extensively studied, at least one animal trial found that forskolin reduced the spread of melanomas to the lungs by 70 percent.

One precaution for people with stomach ulcers: Forskolin significantly increases acid secretion from the stomach. But it also significantly enhances the release of digestive enzymes, such as pepsin, amylase, and the pancreatic digestive enzymes. Improving digestive enzyme release is important in older individuals, as they often become deficient as we age.

Forskolin also prevents platelet activation and should never be combined with blood thinners (anticoagulants).

Finally, the compound has been shown to block the entry of glucose into fat cells, which makes it very useful for reducing fat. This is especially effective because of stimulation of thyroid function.