Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: food | cancer | alzheimers
Hidden Dangers in Your Food

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Recent studies have shown that the worst things you can eat are processed and highly processed foods. They should never be consumed. They are associated with cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

This is because processed foods are manufactured using omega-6 oils, sugar, MSG, and many chemicals associated with inflammation. And food labels are often deceptive, using disguised names for harmful ingredients.

In fact, most processed food labels look like a list of chemicals, and many use made-up names to hide obviously harmful, better recognized, names.

In my opinion, cow’s milk should also be avoided. I told a friend about this harmful substance and his response was typical: “Well how can children grow strong bones without drinking milk?”

I pointed out that humans are the only mammals that drink another animal’s milk after weaning, and other animals’ bones seem to hold up. He, like most people, had no answer.

Another current fad is to consume bone broth. In my opinion, this is very dangerous. Bone broth contains high levels of lead and is taken from animals with a risk of prion disease (mad cow disease). It’s also known to contain high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate, and is high in the amino acid L-glutamine, which is the main fuel for cancers. This makes it a very dangerous food substance.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 24 February 2026 04:25 PM
