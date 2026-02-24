Hidden Dangers in Your Food

Recent studies have shown that the worst things you can eat are processed and highly processed foods. They should never be consumed. They are associated with cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

This is because processed foods are manufactured using omega-6 oils, sugar, MSG, and many chemicals associated with inflammation. And food labels are often deceptive, using disguised names for harmful ingredients.

In fact, most processed food labels look like a list of chemicals, and many use made-up names to hide obviously harmful, better recognized, names.

In my opinion, cow’s milk should also be avoided. I told a friend about this harmful substance and his response was typical: “Well how can children grow strong bones without drinking milk?”

I pointed out that humans are the only mammals that drink another animal’s milk after weaning, and other animals’ bones seem to hold up. He, like most people, had no answer.

Another current fad is to consume bone broth. In my opinion, this is very dangerous. Bone broth contains high levels of lead and is taken from animals with a risk of prion disease (mad cow disease). It’s also known to contain high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate, and is high in the amino acid L-glutamine, which is the main fuel for cancers. This makes it a very dangerous food substance.