Beware of Fluorine-Releasing Flosses

It has come to light that some dental flosses release significant amounts of fluorine into the mouth. If swallowed or absorbed through the tissues of the mouth, fluorine can cause significant harm.

A study conducted by the Silent Spring Institute examined the blood of 178 women using various flosses, and researchers found higher levels of fluorine in those who used the Oral B Glide dental flosses. Examination of 12 other brands found no problem. The fluorine was coming from a fluoride-containing compound called PFAS, which is used to make the floss slide easily.

PFAS has been linked to testicular and kidney cancers, thyroid disease, elevated cholesterol, low birth weight, infertility, and immune dysfunction. You should not use brands of floss that contain PFAS.

Despite decades of denial and every dirty trick in the book to cover up the truth, it remains clear that fluoride is toxic to tissues and cells. It has been proven beyond doubt that fluoride consumption lowers IQ.

It is also known that fluoridated drinking water leeches lead from pipes and fixtures, and can significantly raise lead levels in water. This is a major problem in poorer neighborhoods.

Lead, even in lower concentrations, has been shown to increase juvenile delinquency, violence, and suicides.