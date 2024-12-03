WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: exercise | fatigue | diabetes | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Exercise Reduces Fatigue

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 03 December 2024 04:27 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Studies show that gentle exercise, as little as a 15-minute walk, increases energy and reduces fatigue in many cases. One analysis, which looked at 70 studies with more than 6,800 people, found that exercise consistently boosts energy, and it doesn’t need to be extremely demanding.

The effect of exercise was, on average, greater than that of stimulant medications, and helped both healthy people and those receiving treatment for serious diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

It’s possible that exercise may enhance energy and relieve fatigue by working on the central nervous system.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Studies show that gentle exercise, as little as a 15-minute walk, increases energy and reduces fatigue in many cases.
exercise, fatigue, diabetes, dr. blaylock
94
2024-27-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved