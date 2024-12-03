Exercise Reduces Fatigue

Studies show that gentle exercise, as little as a 15-minute walk, increases energy and reduces fatigue in many cases. One analysis, which looked at 70 studies with more than 6,800 people, found that exercise consistently boosts energy, and it doesn’t need to be extremely demanding.

The effect of exercise was, on average, greater than that of stimulant medications, and helped both healthy people and those receiving treatment for serious diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

It’s possible that exercise may enhance energy and relieve fatigue by working on the central nervous system.