Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Protecting Your DNA and Its Telomeres

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 04:41 PM

Telomeres are strings of unused genes that are located at the ends of DNA strands. Their purpose is to protect the DNA from injury, and from unraveling during cell division.

Unfortunately, each time a cell divides a small portion of the telomere is removed. After a certain number of cell divisions, the cell runs out of telomeres and becomes senescent.

Telomeres can also be damaged by oxidative stress, as free radicals chip away at them. People with high levels of oxidative stress age faster and have a far greater number of senescent cells than those of the same age whose body is able to control free radicals.

Because in most instances brain cells (neurons) do not divide, cell division is not a cause of damage to their telomeres. But even in the brain, high levels of free radicals can erode telomeres, causing the cells to become senescent.

A special enzyme called telomerase can repair the damage done to telomeres. Unfortunately, our cells contain very little of this enzyme.

The good news is that an extract called astragalus has been shown to be a potent stimulator for the regeneration of telomeres. Quercetin also helps protect and even lengthens the telomeres.

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 04:41 PM
