How to Prevent Diabetes

Most cases of diabetes can be prevented, and many can be reversed with the right lifestyle. Diet and exercise are most important in preventing and reversing this condition.

There is compelling evidence that the typical Western diet is playing a key role in Type 2 diabetes, mainly because of the massive intake of sugar and starch, along with inflammatory omega-6 oils and trans fats. High fructose corn syrup is a big enemy, as it can worsen the damage caused by diabetes.

Exposure to MSG early in life can result in lifelong insulin resistance that leads to Type 2 diabetes.

Diet should include a few carbohydrates with each meal but should be limited in quantity, such as one slice of bread a day.

Avoid diet foods and beverages with aspartame, as it is carcinogenic, damages the brain, and worsens atherosclerosis.

I also discourage soy products, which are high in manganese, fluoride, aluminum, and glutamate, all of which can make diabetes worse.

Exercise is critical, especially muscle-building resistance exercises. This improves uptake of glucose by muscles, thereby lowering harmful levels of glucose in the blood. Exercise also reduces atherosclerosis, which is very aggressive in diabetics, and improves blood flow through the smaller blood vessels.