WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diabetes | insulin resistance | aspartame | dr. blaylock
OPINION

How to Prevent Diabetes

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 17 December 2024 02:16 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Most cases of diabetes can be prevented, and many can be reversed with the right lifestyle. Diet and exercise are most important in preventing and reversing this condition.

There is compelling evidence that the typical Western diet is playing a key role in Type 2 diabetes, mainly because of the massive intake of sugar and starch, along with inflammatory omega-6 oils and trans fats. High fructose corn syrup is a big enemy, as it can worsen the damage caused by diabetes.

Exposure to MSG early in life can result in lifelong insulin resistance that leads to Type 2 diabetes.

Diet should include a few carbohydrates with each meal but should be limited in quantity, such as one slice of bread a day.

Avoid diet foods and beverages with aspartame, as it is carcinogenic, damages the brain, and worsens atherosclerosis.

I also discourage soy products, which are high in manganese, fluoride, aluminum, and glutamate, all of which can make diabetes worse.

Exercise is critical, especially muscle-building resistance exercises. This improves uptake of glucose by muscles, thereby lowering harmful levels of glucose in the blood. Exercise also reduces atherosclerosis, which is very aggressive in diabetics, and improves blood flow through the smaller blood vessels.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Most cases of diabetes can be prevented, and many can be reversed with the right lifestyle. Diet and exercise are most important in preventing and reversing this condition.
diabetes, insulin resistance, aspartame, dr. blaylock
202
2024-16-17
Tuesday, 17 December 2024 02:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved