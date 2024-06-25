Exercise Lowers Colorectal Cancer Risk

There is considerable evidence that regular exercise can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Most such studies compare people who exercise regularly with more sedentary individuals. The problem with such studies is that people who exercise regularly also eat healthier diets and avoid known risk factors such as smoking, alcohol intake, and other unhealthy behaviors. It’s true that some studies take these factors into account, but not all.

Still, it makes sense that exercise would be beneficial because it reduces visceral fat, lowers inflammatory cytokine levels, improves blood flow in all organs, elevates mood, and raises antioxidant levels. Exercise also improves bowel function.

I am opposed to extreme exercise programs because they produce high levels of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products that can persist long after the exercise ends.

Moderate exercise is the best method. Try brisk walking, swimming, hiking, resistance exercises, and other moderate level physical programs.