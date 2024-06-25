WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Exercise Lowers Colorectal Cancer Risk

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 25 June 2024

There is considerable evidence that regular exercise can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Most such studies compare people who exercise regularly with more sedentary individuals. The problem with such studies is that people who exercise regularly also eat healthier diets and avoid known risk factors such as smoking, alcohol intake, and other unhealthy behaviors. It’s true that some studies take these factors into account, but not all.

Still, it makes sense that exercise would be beneficial because it reduces visceral fat, lowers inflammatory cytokine levels, improves blood flow in all organs, elevates mood, and raises antioxidant levels. Exercise also improves bowel function.

I am opposed to extreme exercise programs because they produce high levels of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products that can persist long after the exercise ends.

Moderate exercise is the best method. Try brisk walking, swimming, hiking, resistance exercises, and other moderate level physical programs.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


