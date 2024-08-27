Boost Immunity With Citrus Pectin

Research has discovered that modified citrus pectin has also been shown to enhance immunity — especially innate immunity, which is the most important component of the immune system for controlling infection and cancers, as well as preventing neurological diseases.

In particular, researchers found that modified citrus pectin enhanced cytotoxic T lymphocytes and natural killer cells that are critical for protecting the body from infections and cancer.

Another study found that modified citrus pectin reduced the concentration of two potentially deadly colon bacteria: pathogenic E. coli and Shiga toxin.

Researchers also demonstrated that combining modified citrus pectin with a commonly used antibiotic greatly enhanced the effectiveness of the treatment of six different methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacterial strains.

Finally, other research showed that combining the modified citrus pectin with the probiotic organism Lactobacillus acidophilus improved the overall health of the colon.