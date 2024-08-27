WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Boost Immunity With Citrus Pectin

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Research has discovered that modified citrus pectin has also been shown to enhance immunity — especially innate immunity, which is the most important component of the immune system for controlling infection and cancers, as well as preventing neurological diseases.

In particular, researchers found that modified citrus pectin enhanced cytotoxic T lymphocytes and natural killer cells that are critical for protecting the body from infections and cancer.

Another study found that modified citrus pectin reduced the concentration of two potentially deadly colon bacteria: pathogenic E. coli and Shiga toxin.

Researchers also demonstrated that combining modified citrus pectin with a commonly used antibiotic greatly enhanced the effectiveness of the treatment of six different methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacterial strains.

Finally, other research showed that combining the modified citrus pectin with the probiotic organism Lactobacillus acidophilus improved the overall health of the colon.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 27 August 2024 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

