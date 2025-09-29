WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: carnosine | cancer | radiation | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Carnosine Fights Cancer

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 30 September 2025 12:07 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Carnosine and N-acetyl-L-carnosine may also be effective anticancer agents. Studies in this area have mostly used animals, but some used human implanted cancer and isolated human cancer cells.

In one study, researchers implanted a sarcoma in an animal and found that carnosine significantly inhibited tumor growth when administered continuously. It also reduced mortality.

Later studies confirmed those findings and extended them, including that carnosine inhibited the aggressiveness of cancers by slowing the growth of cancer cells. Others found similar results.

Because carnosine is quickly destroyed in the bloodstream by the enzyme carnosinase, multiple doses are recommended. Carnosine is detectable for up to four hours following ingestion. It may be bound to a blood protein that protects it. An alternative is to use N-acetyl-L-carnosine, which is not destroyed by carnosinase.

One of the cancers carnosine was tested on was glioblastoma multiforme, a fast-growing and highly aggressive brain tumor. Current treatments essentially have no effect on this tumor. Carnosine may offer an alternative because it is safe, enters the brain easily, and studies have demonstrated efficient inhibition of this type of tumor.

In addition, carnosine has been shown to protect against some of the side effects of conventional cancer treatments such as lung injury caused by radiation.

In fact, the compound appears to enhance killing of only cancer cells by radiation. Carnosine has also been shown to protect the lungs from severe fibrosis, which is common with the chemotherapy agent bleomycin.

And it protected the kidneys from damage by the commonly used chemotherapy agent cisplatin, as well as enhancing its effectiveness against cancer.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Carnosine and N-acetyl-L-carnosine may also be effective anticancer agents. Studies in this area have mostly used animals, but some used human implanted cancer and isolated human cancer cells.
carnosine, cancer, radiation, dr. blaylock
261
2025-07-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 12:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved