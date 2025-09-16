Biopsies: More Danger Than They're Worth

I’m frequently asked if a woman with a lump in her breast should have a biopsy. In my opinion, based on years of experience and study, the answer is no.

In most such cases, the lump is small and can be totally removed by surgery without undergoing a biopsy. In that way, the suspicious area is completely removed. The biopsy, on the other hand, breaks the capsule around the cancer and allows it to invade the rest of the breast and even enter the bloodstream.

Keep in mind that in cases of biopsy, the bulk of the lump remains in the breast, along with potential cancer cells. As a result, the cancer cells from the remaining lump can now escape the tumor into the surrounding tissues.

This can also happen during a mammogram. Compressing the breast runs the risk of breaking the confining capsule of the tumor, allowing its cells to invade.

We all learned this in medical school. Studies have demonstrated that inflammation occurs after the biopsy as part of the healing process in the area. This is a major stimulus for cancer cell growth and invasion.

The radiation from the mammogram is also inflammatory, thus stimulating cancer growth. It’s just one more piece of bad advice from the medical establishment.

Breast MRI is far safer because it uses no radiation and doesn’t require breast compression.

Thermograms have the added advantage of differentiating a cool mass from a warm mass. Once again, this is because cancers are much warmer than benign tissue.

Many cases of carcinoma in situ are in fact not malignant, and normally do not act like cancers. Yet most breast cancer doctors recommend radiation and chemotherapy following surgery, even though there is powerful evidence that both chemotherapy and radiation are inflammatory, and therefore carcinogenic.

There is a real possibility that repeated mammogram as well as postoperative chemo and radiation therapy are inducing breast cancers. Women are told that their mammogram “found” a lump, when in truth the mammogram caused the lump.

The late Suzanne Somers, an opponent of routine mammograms, was right all along. I knew her as a very compassionate, caring, and intelligent woman who was acquainted with a number of cancer experts. She also wrote a number of fine books on the subject of health.

She had an incredible insight into this disease, and now she has left us for her reward. May the Lord bless her always.