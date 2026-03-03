Apigenin Is a Powerful Weapon Against Cancer

Apigenin, a flavonoid extracted from plants, has been shown by careful research published in the journal Cancer Cell International to be a major weapon against cancer growth and spread. The flavonoid inhibits and kills cancer cells by a number of complex mechanisms that have no harmful effects on normal cells.
Researchers have explained one of the mechanisms by which apigenin does this for numerous malignancies, including:
• Prostate cancer
• Breast cancer
• Melanoma
• Leukemia
• Colorectal cancer
• Liver cancer
• Glioblastoma (the most common brain cancer)
• Osteosarcoma (bone cancer)
• Ovarian cancer
• Pancreatic cancer
• Cervical cancer
The main effects of apigenin appear to be stimulating apoptosis (cell death), a cellular mechanism normally suppressed in cancer cells.
The main problem is that apigenin is poorly absorbed. A nano form has shown greatly improved absorption from the intestines and distribution in the body. A form called liposomal apigenin had improved absorption a great deal, but is not as potent as nanosizing.
Hopefully a nano-apigenin will soon be available on the market. In the meantime, nano-curcumin, nano-quercetin, and nano-astragalus offer additional powerful anticarcinogenic weapons against many types of cancer.
