Apigenin Is a Powerful Weapon Against Cancer

Apigenin, a flavonoid extracted from plants, has been shown by careful research published in the journal Cancer Cell International to be a major weapon against cancer growth and spread. The flavonoid inhibits and kills cancer cells by a number of complex mechanisms that have no harmful effects on normal cells.

Researchers have explained one of the mechanisms by which apigenin does this for numerous malignancies, including:

• Prostate cancer

• Breast cancer

• Melanoma

• Leukemia

• Colorectal cancer

• Liver cancer

• Glioblastoma (the most common brain cancer)

• Osteosarcoma (bone cancer)

• Ovarian cancer

• Pancreatic cancer

• Cervical cancer

The main effects of apigenin appear to be stimulating apoptosis (cell death), a cellular mechanism normally suppressed in cancer cells.

The main problem is that apigenin is poorly absorbed. A nano form has shown greatly improved absorption from the intestines and distribution in the body. A form called liposomal apigenin had improved absorption a great deal, but is not as potent as nanosizing.

Hopefully a nano-apigenin will soon be available on the market. In the meantime, nano-curcumin, nano-quercetin, and nano-astragalus offer additional powerful anticarcinogenic weapons against many types of cancer.