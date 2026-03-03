WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Apigenin Is a Powerful Weapon Against Cancer

Apigenin, a flavonoid extracted from plants, has been shown by careful research published in the journal Cancer Cell International to be a major weapon against cancer growth and spread. The flavonoid inhibits and kills cancer cells by a number of complex mechanisms that have no harmful effects on normal cells.

Researchers have explained one of the mechanisms by which apigenin does this for numerous malignancies, including:

• Prostate cancer

• Breast cancer

• Melanoma

• Leukemia

• Colorectal cancer

• Liver cancer

• Glioblastoma (the most common brain cancer)

• Osteosarcoma (bone cancer)

• Ovarian cancer

• Pancreatic cancer

• Cervical cancer

The main effects of apigenin appear to be stimulating apoptosis (cell death), a cellular mechanism normally suppressed in cancer cells.

The main problem is that apigenin is poorly absorbed. A nano form has shown greatly improved absorption from the intestines and distribution in the body. A form called liposomal apigenin had improved absorption a great deal, but is not as potent as nanosizing.

Hopefully a nano-apigenin will soon be available on the market. In the meantime, nano-curcumin, nano-quercetin, and nano-astragalus offer additional powerful anticarcinogenic weapons against many types of cancer.

