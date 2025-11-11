WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research.
How Butyrate Benefits Muscles

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 11 November 2025

One of the major problems people experience as they get older is sarcopenia, which is a loss of muscle tissue leading to muscle weakness. While we do not know everything about this condition, we do know a great deal more concerning the microscopic, metabolic, and physiologic changes that naturally occur in muscles with aging.

Studies have shown that butyrate compounds improve the metabolism of aged muscles and reduce muscle loss (atrophy). Research has also found that butyrate compounds are useful for treating a severe genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy.

There are three forms of the disease: cases that occur soon after birth and are uniformly fatal, others that occur early in life and are less severe, and some that occur later in life. It is a progressive disease, and there is no known treatment.

A study using a mouse model that is much like spinal muscular atrophy found that butyrate causes the missing genetic product to reappear, preventing loss of muscle.

In addition to butyrate, gotu kola has been shown to prevent muscle loss. In fact, it has shown the capacity to significantly reduce muscle damage secondary to diabetes.

Clinical studies have shown that gotu kola combined with aerobic exercise in elderly women with dementia not only improved muscle function, it also inhibited memory loss. And gotu kola used topically can speed wound healing.

