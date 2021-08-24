Good Diet Lowers Breast Cancer Risk

Breastfeeding is not only healthy for a newborn infant, it also reduces the risk of breast cancer for the mother. Like most diseases, chronic inflammation is the primary cause of breast cancer.

Many things can cause chronic breast inflammation, including:

• Fibrocystic disease

• Radiation exposure

• Chronic infections

• Exposure to certain chemicals (pesticides/ herbicides, industrial chemicals, mercury, lead, and aluminum)

In fact, it has been shown that the breast’s glands can concentrate pesticides and herbicides, so that the level of these chemicals in breast ducts is hundreds of times higher than in the blood. It has also been shown that elevated levels of inflammatory cytokines in breast secretions greatly increase the risk of breast cancer.

High levels of certain forms of estrogen are also associated with increased risk of breast cancer because they induce inflammation within the breast duct system, where cancers arise.

Diet plays a major role in lowering the risk of breast diseases. DHA oil is particularly important. Take at least 1,000 mg of DHA oil each day.

As an added benefit, doing so raises the DHA level in the mother’s breast milk, which is valuable for a baby’s brain development. A number of natural compounds also reduce breast disease. These include:

• Curcumin (Nano Curcumin)

• Isoquercitrin (and Quercetin Phytosome)

• Silymarin

• Magnesium

• Selenium

• Astaxanthin

• Baicalein

The best ones for preventing and even treating breast cancer are the compounds curcumin (Nano Curcumin), Quercetin Phytosome, and baicalein. Each powerfully inhibits a number of critical mechanisms needed by cancers to grow, invade, and spread — and they work even better when taken together.