Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Good Diet Lowers Breast Cancer Risk

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 04:29 PM

Breastfeeding is not only healthy for a newborn infant, it also reduces the risk of breast cancer for the mother. Like most diseases, chronic inflammation is the primary cause of breast cancer.

Many things can cause chronic breast inflammation, including:

• Fibrocystic disease

• Radiation exposure

• Chronic infections

• Exposure to certain chemicals (pesticides/ herbicides, industrial chemicals, mercury, lead, and aluminum)

In fact, it has been shown that the breast’s glands can concentrate pesticides and herbicides, so that the level of these chemicals in breast ducts is hundreds of times higher than in the blood. It has also been shown that elevated levels of inflammatory cytokines in breast secretions greatly increase the risk of breast cancer.

High levels of certain forms of estrogen are also associated with increased risk of breast cancer because they induce inflammation within the breast duct system, where cancers arise.

Diet plays a major role in lowering the risk of breast diseases. DHA oil is particularly important. Take at least 1,000 mg of DHA oil each day.

As an added benefit, doing so raises the DHA level in the mother’s breast milk, which is valuable for a baby’s brain development. A number of natural compounds also reduce breast disease. These include:

• Curcumin (Nano Curcumin)

• Isoquercitrin (and Quercetin Phytosome)

• Silymarin

• Magnesium

• Selenium

• Astaxanthin

• Baicalein

The best ones for preventing and even treating breast cancer are the compounds curcumin (Nano Curcumin), Quercetin Phytosome, and baicalein. Each powerfully inhibits a number of critical mechanisms needed by cancers to grow, invade, and spread — and they work even better when taken together.

Like most diseases, chronic inflammation is the primary cause of breast cancer.
2021-29-24
Tuesday, 24 August 2021 04:29 PM
