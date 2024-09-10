WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Biochemistry Is the Key to Better Health

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Over the years, I’ve helped a large number of cancer patients of all ages utilize what we know about plant extracts to not only make cancer respond better to traditional treatments, but to also make these treatments safer and less devastating for the patient.

The field of anticancer nutrition has grown enormously, and is far more scientifically sophisticated than the majority of doctors realize. In fact, it is they who are living in the dark ages.

Nutritional science extends to all fields of medicine, including cardiovascular, neurological, renal, gastrointestinal, pulmonary, oral medicine, ophthalmology, and dermatology. Today, many conditions that remain untreatable by conventional medicine are responding incredibly well to nutritional treatments.

Biochemistry is the study of how we metabolize foods, and how the compounds from our diet are used to repair cells, generate hormones, construct neurotransmitters in the nervous system, and protect our bodies from toxic substances and invading organisms.

I remember speaking to a medical school professor who happened to be the head of the biochemistry department at his school. He mumbled that medical students did not like their biochemistry rotation and thought it was of little use.

I answered that, in fact, it had been one of my favorite subjects when I was in medical school, and that it was essential for providing patients with good medical care. With a puzzled look, he asked me why.

Because, I explained, a proper understanding of biochemistry is at the core of nutritional science, and imperative for understanding body functions. He still wasn’t convinced.

My theory is that biochemistry, a first year course in medical school, is hated by students because it’s the subject that is most likely to wean out the weaker students. In fact, when I returned for my 10th medical school reunion, I found that my classmates still detested the biochemistry professor, who was actually a nice person.

Of course, I had a different perspective because I majored in biochemistry and had taken a graduate level course in the subject before entering medical school, which made it much easier.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 September 2024 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

