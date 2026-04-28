Supplements for Pattern Baldness

Natural substances that can inhibit dihydrotestosterone (DHT) or block it from binding to hair follicles include pygeum, saw palmetto, bladderwrack, beta-sitosterol, and gamma linolenic acid (GLA), a beneficial fat found in plant oils such as borage oil and evening primrose oil. Some formulas contain a combination of these, along with other nutrients.

Another approach is to use topical formulas with some of these same ingredients.

Take separate supplements of saw palmetto, pygeum, beta-sitosterol, and GLA, per product directions. Use the Revivogen scalp serum by itself or along with dietary supplements.

For vitamin D3, it’s best to get blood levels tested and take the amount needed to achieve and maintain blood levels between 65 mg/mL and 100 ng/mL.