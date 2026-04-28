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Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
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Tags: baldness | pygeum | saw palmetto | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Supplements for Pattern Baldness

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 28 April 2026 04:30 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Natural substances that can inhibit dihydrotestosterone (DHT) or block it from binding to hair follicles include pygeum, saw palmetto, bladderwrack, beta-sitosterol, and gamma linolenic acid (GLA), a beneficial fat found in plant oils such as borage oil and evening primrose oil. Some formulas contain a combination of these, along with other nutrients.

Another approach is to use topical formulas with some of these same ingredients.

Take separate supplements of saw palmetto, pygeum, beta-sitosterol, and GLA, per product directions. Use the Revivogen scalp serum by itself or along with dietary supplements.

For vitamin D3, it’s best to get blood levels tested and take the amount needed to achieve and maintain blood levels between 65 mg/mL and 100 ng/mL.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Dr-Blaylock
Take separate supplements of saw palmetto, pygeum, beta-sitosterol, and GLA, per product directions. Use the Revivogen scalp serum by itself or along with dietary supplements.
baldness, pygeum, saw palmetto, dr. blaylock
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2026-30-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 04:30 PM
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