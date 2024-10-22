WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: bacopa | inflammation | memory | dr. blaylock
OPINION

What Is Bacopa?

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 October 2024 04:29 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Bacopa monnieri is a creeping herb native to wetlands (ponds, bogs, and marshes) of eastern and southern India, Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia, and North and South America. Analysis of the plant’s leaves demonstrates a number of compounds of the triterpenoid saponin type. The most studied and beneficial compounds are called bacoside A and bacoside B.

Bacopa has been used for thousands of years for a number of ailments, but mainly to improve memory. It has been found to have a number of useful properties, such as reducing inflammation, as an antioxidant, improving blood flow, protecting against neurodegeneration, and stimulating healing of damaged neurons and nerve cell connections (synapses). It is also an antidepressant, and reduces pain and anxiety.

Extensive testing using very high doses in both animals and humans demonstrated a very high margin of safety and no serious side effects — even when used in children. It has not been tested for safety in pregnant women.

The most beneficial supplements are those extracted using water or methanol. Most studies were conducted using a form called CDRI-08, which is available without a prescription — at least for now. Other high quality forms are also available.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Bacopa has been used for thousands of years for a number of ailments, but mainly to improve memory.
bacopa, inflammation, memory, dr. blaylock
193
2024-29-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved