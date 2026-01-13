WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: apigenin | inflammation | alzheimers | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Neuroprotective Effects of Apigenin

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 13 January 2026 04:29 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The neuroprotective effects of apigenin are similar to those that protect the heart:

• Reducing inflammation

• Acting as an antioxidant

• Inhibiting of nitric oxide production

• Reducing of lipid peroxidation (the brain is composed of 60 percent lipids)

The compound also performs special functions such as improving the health of astrocytes and reducing microglial activation.

In addition, it activates other protective cell-signaling mechanisms. In an animal model of neuroinflammation resembling Alzheimer’s disease, researchers found apigenin significantly protected neurons in the brain from inflammatory damage.

Apigenin also protected the spinal cord in injured animal models. It did this mainly by inhibiting activation of microglia (immune cells) and release of inflammatory cytokines. I suspect it also protected these neurons by suppressing immunoexcitoxicity, the real mechanism behind spinal cord injury. The same protection was seen for head injuries.

Importantly, apigenin was shown to increase brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a powerful healing compound in the brain. This is also why apigenin benefits depression, which routinely features low levels of BDNF.

Apigenin, like nano-curcumin, reduces activation of TLR4, a protein that facilitates immune response and is a trigger for immunoexcitoxicity — which, again is the fundamental process at work in all neurodegenerative diseases.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
In an animal model of neuroinflammation resembling Alzheimer’s disease, researchers found apigenin significantly protected neurons in the brain from inflammatory damage.
apigenin, inflammation, alzheimers, dr. blaylock
199
2026-29-13
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved