Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Dealing With Anxiety

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 04:16 PM EDT

Research has found that diet plays a significant role in mental health. For instance, some foods and food additives increase brain inflammation. These include inflammatory omega-6 oils — such as corn, soy, safflower, sunflower, and peanut oils — and sugar, as well as high protein diets, all of which can worsen depression and anxiety. Sugar or starchy foods may seem to bring relief from anxiety in the short term, but over the long run they will perpetuate difficulties.

In people who suffer from severe drops in blood sugar — a condition called reactive hypoglycemia — sugar can cause severe anxiety and even panic attacks. When the brain’s energy supply begins to fall, as happens with low blood sugar, special brain cells called microglia and astrocytes release high levels of inflammatory chemicals, as well as glutamate.

A healthy diet contains anti-inflammatory omega-3 oils (especially the DHA component of fish oil), at least 10 servings of vegetables per day, a mixture of complex carbohydrates such as beans, whole grain organic rice, and blueberries, and purified water. Soy products should be avoided, because they are a major source of glutamate, and contain high levels of fluoride, which is toxic.

This type of diet can reduce brain inflammation and excitotoxicity. And once it becomes routine, anxiety will be less likely.

Regular exercise also counteracts anxiety because it raises levels of endorphins, which are natural feel-good chemicals.

Stress is a major contributor to anxiety, and it can be reduced by regular exercise, learning to compartmentalize your life, becoming involved in community or religious activities, developing social bonds, and living each day to its fullest.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 26 August 2025 04:16 PM
