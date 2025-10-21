WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: alzheimers | aluminum | hippocampus | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Alzheimer's Is an Environmental Disease

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 21 October 2025 04:33 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

While aluminum is poorly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract, over time this small amount accumulates in organs, especially the nervous system, where it causes degeneration of cells, especially brain cells.

It has been demonstrated that when even small amounts of aluminum are retained in cells, over time the cellular level can rise to destructive levels. And this aluminum is tightly bound within the tissues, making it very difficult to remove.

Most people assume Alzheimer’s is a genetic disease, but that assumption has been disproven by a series of studies. For example, a Finnish study found that 69 percent of identical twins did not share an incidence of dementia. This is strong evidence that Alzheimer’s has an environmental cause, not genetic.

Studies have also shown that the aluminum level in brain areas affected by Alzheimer’s disease are dramatically higher than unaffected peoples’ brains.

A study by Professor Jay Walton of Texas A&M University confirmed that prior research had clearly demonstrated rising brain aluminum levels as a patient went from a state of mild cognitive impairment to full-blown Alzheimer’s. While it’s true that an APOE4 gene defect can increase a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s, most patients do not have this mutation. APOE4 is an abnormal form of APOE, a gene that normally protects brain cells from neurodegeneration. Antioxidants can help make up for this abnormality.

In 1991, Professors Eva Braak and Heiko Braak published a study in which they examined various Alzheimer’s-affected brains, and found that the disease progressed in stages. In essence, the process moved through the brain. The starting point always appeared to be the entorhinal cortex, which is an entry point from the olfactory nerve connecting the frontal lobe and the hippocampus, which are two of the earlier sites of Alzheimer’s development in the brain.

Even that far back, scientists were seeing progressive movement of the pathology that leads to dementia along neural connections. This implies that whatever it is, Alzheimer’s is passing from neuron to neuron across synapses.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
While aluminum is poorly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract, over time this small amount accumulates in organs, especially the nervous system, where it causes degeneration of cells, especially brain cells.
alzheimers, aluminum, hippocampus, dr. blaylock
331
2025-33-21
Tuesday, 21 October 2025 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved