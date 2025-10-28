WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Things That Increase Aluminum Absorption

Under most conditions, aluminum is poorly absorbed from the gut. In a normal person, toxic accumulation can take a lifetime. But there are certain things that can drastically increase aluminum absorption, making the metal even more toxic.

One of these things is putting lemon in tap water or tea. Citrus fruits are high in citrate (also called citric acid), which binds aluminum and raises blood levels by increasing absorption. Malate will also increase absorption of this toxin. You should never put a lemon into a glass of tap water or tea.

Teas are normally higher in aluminum than most other foods or beverages. In fact, black tea is a major source of dietary aluminum. It has the highest aluminum levels, partially because it is the oldest when harvested.

Green tea is harvested at a younger stage and has lower aluminum levels, but it is still of concern. White tea is the youngest plant and has the least aluminum of all. The lowest aluminum levels among white teas are found in those grown in India. Chinese tea has moderate levels, though oolong tea grown in China has high levels of aluminum. The lowest aluminum levels in green tea are found in plants grown in Sri Lanka.

Another thing that increases iron absorption is glutamate, a common amino acid in foods, especially as MSG and soy extracts. Studies have shown that aluminum L-glutamate passes easily from the gut into the bloodstream.

Glutamate also increases the entry of aluminum into blood cells, kidneys, and brain, making it much more toxic.

From this, you can understand that a meal that contains glutamate and citrate will drastically increase aluminum entry into the blood and eventually absorption by the brain.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


