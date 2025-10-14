The Aluminum-Dementia Connection

Many people have their food either wrapped in aluminum foil or an aluminum container for takeout. This is not safe, because aluminum will leach into the food, especially acidic foods.

Plants also take up aluminum from the soil. With nano-aluminum being sprayed into the atmosphere worldwide, it can’t be washed off. As a result, we are eating produce that contains the most toxic form of aluminum.

In addition, in many places aluminum is added to tap water to enhance its clarity. One study found that dementia was much more common in areas where aluminum has been added to the water than places where the water is free of aluminum.

During the 1980s, physicians in several hospitals noticed that some dialysis patients using aluminum-tainted tap water were developing unusual symptoms including muscle spasms, hallucinations, and rapid onset of dementia. Several died before the link to aluminum in the water was discovered.

Removal of aluminum from the body depends on healthy kidneys. These dialysis patients had either reduced or exhausted renal function, so they could not expel the aluminum.

But even in healthy people, with aging there is often a reduction of kidney function, meaning that more aluminum will enter other organs, including the brain. This means that we not only are depositing more aluminum in the brain as we age, its toxicity is also increased by a natural progressive inflammation seen with aging.

The two processes combined magnify the toxicity of the aluminum via immunoexcitoxicity. And we have discovered other sources of aluminum toxicity, for example consumption of certain antacids by people with poor renal function. These patients have experienced seizures, confusion, and even dementia.

Millions have taken these aluminum-containing antacids for years to relieve stomach problems. Studies of people who did so demonstrated the same brain degeneration as occurs in Alzheimer’s patients. This accumulation is very gradual over a lifetime. That’s probably why it appears more often in elderly people.