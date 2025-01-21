WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Different Theories About Aging

Why do we age? This is not a philosophical or religious question, but rather a scientific question of why the body runs down over a lifetime.

A number of hypotheses have been offered. One popular idea suggests that aging is a consequence of progressive hormone failure, especially hormone control regulated by the brain’s hypothalamus.

More recently, it has been posited that a lifetime of free radical and lipid peroxidation damage to DNA and other cellular structures eventually causes cells and tissue components to deteriorate to the point that aging and diseases result. The evidence for this theory is very strong. Studies have shown that virtually every disease involves, in some way, storms of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products.

Life is characterized by continuous production of destructive elements called reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS). These reactive particles erode and damage all parts of cells, including membranes, internal cell organelles (mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes), and importantly, our DNA.

Throughout life, the body expends a great deal of energy repairing this damage utilizing a number of incredibly complex repair systems. At least 95 percent of DNA damage is repaired by an assortment of special repair enzymes.

We even have special cells that constantly scan the body for damage that needs fixing. And the food we eat contains building blocks used in this ongoing repair.

If your diet lacks these essential building blocks, the repair can’t be completed. As a result, you will eventually have a body overrun with damaged, impaired cells.

