Different Theories About Aging

Why do we age? This is not a philosophical or religious question, but rather a scientific question of why the body runs down over a lifetime.

A number of hypotheses have been offered. One popular idea suggests that aging is a consequence of progressive hormone failure, especially hormone control regulated by the brain’s hypothalamus.

More recently, it has been posited that a lifetime of free radical and lipid peroxidation damage to DNA and other cellular structures eventually causes cells and tissue components to deteriorate to the point that aging and diseases result. The evidence for this theory is very strong. Studies have shown that virtually every disease involves, in some way, storms of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products.

Life is characterized by continuous production of destructive elements called reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS). These reactive particles erode and damage all parts of cells, including membranes, internal cell organelles (mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes), and importantly, our DNA.

Throughout life, the body expends a great deal of energy repairing this damage utilizing a number of incredibly complex repair systems. At least 95 percent of DNA damage is repaired by an assortment of special repair enzymes.

We even have special cells that constantly scan the body for damage that needs fixing. And the food we eat contains building blocks used in this ongoing repair.

If your diet lacks these essential building blocks, the repair can’t be completed. As a result, you will eventually have a body overrun with damaged, impaired cells.