Aging Shouldn't Cause Dementia

As we live longer, there are changes in the human body, including the brain and nervous system. Evidence shows that with age, some brain regions shrink and other changes occur in neurons that make up the nervous system. Blood flow to the brain may be reduced because vessels narrow or become less flexible.

However, such changes don’t necessarily have an effect on a person’s mental abilities, and there’s no innate reason why dementia or other neurodegenerative conditions should develop. In fact, language abilities may improve as people live longer.

There is an old observation that the aged brain works slower than the younger brain, but its complexity is much greater, thus allowing deeper and more complex thinking — what we call cognitive ability.

No one has defined “normal” brain aging, but being able to maintain independence is certainly critical. Of course, you would like to have a mind and memory that works as well as when you were in college, but only the rare individual attains that goal.

Evidence shows that the cognitive state of an older individual is a result of a great number of factors. Genetics play a role, but lifestyle influences which genes are turned on or off — an ongoing process of gene regulation called epigenetics.

Many elements play important roles in this process, including education, diet, fitness level, occupation, recreational activities, other life experiences, and stress, especially when chronic or intense. In addition, brain aging is intensified by exposure to environmental toxins, including mercury, lead, cadmium, tin, manganese, industrial chemicals, and agricultural chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

All the factors associated with pathological brain aging have this in common: They all cause brain inflammation that sets off destructive processes. These first destroy the synapses and dendrites, which are critical links between neurons. Over time, the neurons can die off, at which point the brain shrinks appreciably.

Fortunately, much of this can be reversed, especially in the early stages.