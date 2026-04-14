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Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
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Tags: acne | intestines | inflammation | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Acne: Not Just a Skin Problem

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 14 April 2026 03:56 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Though most common in teenagers, acne can also occur in adults and younger children. It is most noticeable on the face, but can also appear on the neck, back, chest, and shoulders.

Also referred to as pimples, acne can manifest as red inflamed cysts on the skin, as well as blackheads or whiteheads.

When acne develops, pores on the skin’s surface become clogged as a result of too much oil being produced by glands, and dirt and bacteria can then get trapped.

Sometimes, acne can develop under the skin as cysts that become hard and painful. From a conventional medical perspective, the exact cause is unknown.

Hormonal changes are believed to play a role during puberty, pregnancy, menstrual cycles, as a result of stress, or in conjunction with taking birth control pills.

However, research shows that acne is not just a skin problem, but often begins in the intestines, where underlying inflammation is triggered.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Dr-Blaylock
When acne develops, pores on the skin’s surface become clogged as a result of too much oil being produced by glands, and dirt and bacteria can then get trapped.
acne, intestines, inflammation, dr. blaylock
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2026-56-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 03:56 PM
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