Acne: Not Just a Skin Problem

Though most common in teenagers, acne can also occur in adults and younger children. It is most noticeable on the face, but can also appear on the neck, back, chest, and shoulders.

Also referred to as pimples, acne can manifest as red inflamed cysts on the skin, as well as blackheads or whiteheads.

When acne develops, pores on the skin’s surface become clogged as a result of too much oil being produced by glands, and dirt and bacteria can then get trapped.

Sometimes, acne can develop under the skin as cysts that become hard and painful. From a conventional medical perspective, the exact cause is unknown.

Hormonal changes are believed to play a role during puberty, pregnancy, menstrual cycles, as a result of stress, or in conjunction with taking birth control pills.

However, research shows that acne is not just a skin problem, but often begins in the intestines, where underlying inflammation is triggered.