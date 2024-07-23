Best Way to Protect Stomach and Intestines

Gastritis and esophageal reflux disease are major problems for millions of people worldwide, and treatments such as stomach acid-lowering medications are associated with many problems. Fortunately, I have found an interesting mixture that dramatically relieves the pain and heals the inflammation in the esophagus and stomach. It heals intestinal inflammation as well.

Pure Encapsulations makes a product called DGL Plus that contains deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) and some other gastric-protective natural compounds. I have found it to be quite effective for relieving the pain of gastric irritation, as well as helping heal gastritis.

I usually add the contents of four capsules to 4 ounces of purified water and mix well with a hand blender. To boost its effectiveness, I add the contents of two capsules of apigenin (50 mg each) and one of luteolin (100 mg) to the mix, which greatly increases its effectiveness.

Both compounds are known to reduce gastric and intestinal inflammation, even in serious disorders such as H. pylori infections and inflammatory bowel diseases. In fact, apigenin has been shown to reduce H. pylori bacterial numbers in infected stomachs.

This mixture can be taken 45 minutes before each meal and at bedtime. Most damage from reflux occurs during sleep. This mixture provides strong protection against such damage.

The apigenin and luteolin also pass further down the intestine and are absorbed, thus giving maximum benefits. Apigenin and luteolin are also powerful anticancer agents and protect the brain.