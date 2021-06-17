Are You Showing Respect?

I know a husband who keeps asking his wife to please close the garage door at night. She rarely does.

A teen-ager wants to dry a blouse she has just washed. So she takes the wet clothes out of the dryer and throws them on top of the washer so she can dry her blouse. She never puts the wet clothes back in the dryer.

Take the following test to see how you fare in the respecting-others department. Answer yes or no.

1. When you know someone is sleeping, do you tiptoe around, keep lights off, and turn the volume down on the television?

2 Do you put a new roll of toilet paper on the holder if you use the last piece?

3. Do you always ask before you borrow clothes, jewelry, money, tools?

4. Are you ready to go when it’s time to leave for church and family outings?

5. Do you let others in the family know that you’re going to bed and do you say good night?

6 Do you shut off your alarm clock when it starts to ring?

7. Do you clean up your snack dishes and wipe off the counter?

8. Do you leave the bathroom in good shape for the next member?

9. Do you give others their messages?

10. Do you get off the laptop when you know someone else wants to use it?

11. Do you sometimes pick up after other family members?

12. Is your tone of voice as pleasant when you’re with your family as it is when you’re with your friends?

13. Do you do your fair share of chores?

14. Do you wait until someone is off the telephone before starting a conversation?

15. Are you careful not to interrupt when someone in the family is talking?

16. Do you keep yourself from saying hurtful things even though you would like to blast someone verbally?

17. Do you keep your part of the house clean?

18. Do you use the word “please” when you ask others in the household to do something for you?

19. Are you conscious of not taking or demanding too much of the family’s income for your own wants?

Every “no” answer shows some disrespect for another family member.

If you are respectful outside your home, you are displaying a virtuous quality. If you are respectful in your own home, you are truly virtuous.

