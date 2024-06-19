WATCH TV LIVE

Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach. She is author of nine books, 1,200 newspaper columns, six e-booklets, and has written for Reader’s Digest, Redbook, Self, and Scripps Howard News Service. She has been a guest on OPRAH, Good Morning America, and CNN. She received the Alumni Merit Award from St. Louis University for advancing the field of psychotherapy and the Woman of Achievement Award from Soroptimist International. She was awarded clinical status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Tags: health | weight loss | affirmation | counseling
Six Steps for Better Weight Loss

Friday, 21 June 2024

These six steps may sound too easy to be true, but each tenet is rooted in science and neuro-linguistic programming.

1. Flood your brain hundreds of times each day with the positive affirmation, “I choose to eat carefully and exercise with vigor.”

2. Buy a fitness tracker and learn how many steps you actually take. Ideally you will be taking between 8,000 and 10,000 steps each day.

3. Give yourself a special goal each and every day. This is called your today goal. For example:
“Today I’ll pass up desserts.” “Today I’ll work out with my weights for 5 minutes.”

4. Pick a weight-loss plan that has worked for you in the past: for example, counting calories or Weight Watcher points.

5. Email or text a friend each day and tell them how you’re doing. Let them know if you’re saying your affirmation, the number of steps you’ve taken, your calories or points, and any weight loss tip that you would like to share. If you mess up and eat an entire cake, let them know.

6. If you slip, start at the top of the list and do it all over again.

If you follow these six steps, you’ll change the neuro-landscape of your brain. You’ll think differently, feel differently, and behave differently, and you’ll reach your weight loss goal. Make the choice. Embrace these six scientifically proven weight-loss tenets.

Check out Doris’ latest books, “The Boy Whose Idea Could Feed the World,” “The Parent Teacher Discussion Guide,“ and “Thin Becomes You” at Doris’ web page: http://www.doriswildhelmering.com.

 

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


