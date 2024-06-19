Six Steps for Better Weight Loss

These six steps may sound too easy to be true, but each tenet is rooted in science and neuro-linguistic programming.

1. Flood your brain hundreds of times each day with the positive affirmation, “I choose to eat carefully and exercise with vigor.”

2. Buy a fitness tracker and learn how many steps you actually take. Ideally you will be taking between 8,000 and 10,000 steps each day.

3. Give yourself a special goal each and every day. This is called your today goal. For example:

“Today I’ll pass up desserts.” “Today I’ll work out with my weights for 5 minutes.”

4. Pick a weight-loss plan that has worked for you in the past: for example, counting calories or Weight Watcher points.

5. Email or text a friend each day and tell them how you’re doing. Let them know if you’re saying your affirmation, the number of steps you’ve taken, your calories or points, and any weight loss tip that you would like to share. If you mess up and eat an entire cake, let them know.

6. If you slip, start at the top of the list and do it all over again.

If you follow these six steps, you’ll change the neuro-landscape of your brain. You’ll think differently, feel differently, and behave differently, and you’ll reach your weight loss goal. Make the choice. Embrace these six scientifically proven weight-loss tenets.

