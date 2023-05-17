Does His Salary Matter?

Someone in therapy recently asked,“I’m dating a guy who doesn’t make much money. I have to admit that I like “things.” So should I break it off and look for someone with a higher salary?”

Let me ask you this, girlfriend. Are you looking for a meal ticket? If you want and enjoy things as most of us do, no problem. Focus on how you’re going to make more money however, instead of how much money the guy makes. This new focus will allow you to evaluate this new man in more appropriate terms, such as:

Do you have the same interests?

Do the two of you laugh together?

Is he a good sex partner?

Does he demonstrate integrity?

Is he honest?

Does he show empathy?

