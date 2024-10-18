Should I Act on Criticism?

Because everyone is sensitive to criticism and most everyone gets criticized from time to time, here are three questions that you might ask yourself the next time someone criticizes you.

1. Is the criticism I’m receiving valid?

2. Is it partially valid?

3. What might I have done differently in this situation to have avoided the criticism?

By asking these three questions of yourself, you put the criticism leveled against you in perspective. If you find the criticism is valid or partially valid, change your behavior.

