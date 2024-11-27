WATCH TV LIVE

Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering - Building a Better Marriage
Doris Wild Helmering is a nationally known marriage and relationship counselor, weight loss expert, television and radio personality, and business management coach.

You can visit her website at: www.doriswildhelmering.com .

Tags: childhood | parenting | expectations | counseling
OPINION

Expectations for Your Children

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

Don’t expect your child to succeed in all endeavors. Being successful and number one in everything they undertake is unrealistic. Sometime falling in the middle of the pack is quite acceptable. A child also can learn a good deal by coming in last place.

Reflect on your own life and consider the lessons you learned from both your successes and failures. Each are important.

