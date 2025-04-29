Poster Child for Liberal Hypocrisy: Letitia James

Progressives love to prosecute Republicans. In their search-and-destroy missions, they have shamelessly tossed about bogus accusations that have not only ruined the lives of political foes but have often financially bankrupted them.

For the past nine years, the prime target of progressives has been Donald Trump.

Remember the seemingly endless “Russiagate” investigation that was based on the phony Steele dossier?

Remember then-Congressman Adam Schiff promoting on all the mainstream political talk shows the lie that Trump colluded with Russia.

Remember the two-year Mueller investigation that spent tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, only to come up with nothing?

And don’t forget the two phony-baloney impeachments of Donald Trump.

But it was during the Biden years that the progressives really went on the offensive, hoping to destroy Donald Trump’s presidential aspirations once and for all.

Which brings me to the antics of my home state attorney general, Letitia James.

When running for re-election in 2022, James pledged to indict Donald Trump and would not rest until she put him behind bars or bankrupted him.

To achieve this end, James hit Trump with a civil case alleging he had violated consumer protections laws by inflating the values of his real estate holdings to obtain jumbo loans at favorable interest rates from Deutsche Bank.

James pursued the case despite the fact the bank did not suffer any losses and actually made money.

The attorney general argued in court that even though Trump did not compile the loan application or review it, he was guilty of fraud because he signed the documents presented to him by his financial advisers.

The leftist judge in the trial, despite hearing evidence proving no one was harmed, ruled against Trump and hit him in February 2024 with fines totaling an egregious $464 million. The judge also imposed interest rate penalties during the appeals process that have been accruing at the rate of $114,000 a day.

The AG’s ludicrous case appeared to be even too much for several judges on New York’s appellate court that is reviewing the case.

One judge said, “The immense penalty in this case is troubling” because “the parties left the transaction happy.”

Another appellate judge said, “No one lost money.” He added, “Consumer protection regulations generally don’t apply to really sophisticated players.”

However, as Trump awaits a long overdue appellate court decision, it appears James’ legal arguments are coming back to haunt her.

On April 14, the Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice claiming that Attorney General James “appeared to have falsified records” to obtain favorable mortgage rates when purchasing real estate in Virginia and New York.

The filing alleges James received a favorable $219,000 mortgage on a 3-bedroom house in Norfolk Virginia by claiming the house would be her primary residence.

The referral also alleges that when purchasing a small apartment building, James “misrepresent[ed] the number of apartments she owns in Brooklyn — saying it has four units, when New York City Department of Building records say it has five.”

Buildings with only four apartment units get preferred mortgage rates under the Federal Home Affordable Modification program.

In addition, the New York Post reports that “More bizarrely, she is accused of purchasing another property with her father as a co-signer — but falsely listing the pair as ‘husband and wife’ in 1983 and 2000.”

If the allegations are true, she would be guilty of violating New York state law that requires statewide elected officials to have their primary residence located in the Empire State.

James would also be guilty of violating Sec. 18 U.S. code 1014 which holds it is a criminal offense to falsely claim a property as a principal residence to get a favorable loan.

And if James should argue that she was unaware of the terms of the Virginia property deal because her niece had power of attorney to complete the purchase, it would violate the very standard she applied to President Trump.

What goes around comes around.

Attorney General James may just be another progressive hypocrite who accuses others of doing what she has done.

If James is indicted, I hope the feds remind the jury of the statement the attorney general made when she filed her preposterous case against Trump: “No matter how big, rich or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.”

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read George J. Marlin's Reports — More Here.