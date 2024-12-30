COVID Origin Assessment Rigged to Biden's Liking

A new bombshell press report revealed that a 2021 intelligence assessment ordered by President Biden on the origin of the COVID-19 virus was rigged to support the Biden administration’s discredited view that the virus originated naturally, and not from a leak from a Chinese biolab.

According to an article, in The Wall Street Journal of Dec. 26, conclusions by some of the U.S. government’s best biological weapons experts were excluded from a briefing of President Biden of a supposedly urgent 90-day assessment of the origin of the COVID-19 virus in August 2021.

The FBI, led by microbiologist Jason Bannan, was the only intelligence agency to conclude that a leak from a Chinese biolab was the likely source of the deadly COVID-19 virus that killed over 30 million globally and 1.2 million Americans.

However, when a group of senior intelligence officials briefed Biden on the 90-day assessment, the FBI wasn’t invited to participate.

The reason was that the FBI’s finding differed from the views of Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and other senior intelligence officials, who concluded with low confidence that the initial COVID-19 infection "was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus."

According to the Journal article, Biden also wasn’t briefed on a similar finding by the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), the U.S. government’s main agency dedicated to medical intelligence and a component of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Because NCMI’s conclusion differed from the DIA’s corporate line that the virus originated naturally, DIA management omitted NCMI’s assessment from the agency’s comments on the 90-day assessment.

The failure to brief President Biden on the FBI and NCMI confirmed what I wrote in my June 11, 2021, Newsmax article Biden's 90-Day Intelligence Study of Coronavirus Origins Is a Farce.

In this article, I assessed that Biden ordered the 90-day intelligence analysis of the origin of the COVID virus to discredit President Trump’s position that the virus originated in a Wuhan, China bio lab and that Chinese government negligence allowed it to become a deadly pandemic.

Biden asked for the U.S. intelligence community’s help countering the bio lab leak theory because mainstream media reporters, including CNN, were beginning to run stories about compelling evidence that the virus originated from a Wuhan bio lab, was released by accident and that Beijing engaged in a massive coverup to hide these facts and shift the blame.

The media was acknowledging that Trump was right.

This was a problem for Biden because it undermined his claims during the 2016 presidential campaign that Trump mishandled the pandemic.

The new press reports also complicated Biden’s soft China policy.

Biden turned to the U.S. intelligence community which has a reputation for slanting its analysis to help Democratic presidents and undermining Republican presidents.

A notorious example was a January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment initiated by then-CIA Director John Brennan that falsely concluded Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump clinch the White House.

Former Director of National Intelligence (and Trump’s current CIA Director-nominee) John Ratcliffe revealed in January 2021 the politicization of intelligence analysis of possible meddling in the 2020 presidential election by China and Russia by analysts who slanted their work so it would not help Trump win reelection.

In all these cases, Democratic presidential administrations and partisan intelligence officers abused U.S. intelligence to publish politicized assessments which could be passed off as objective and authoritative to promote their political agendas and influence the press and the American people.

This obviously is not why America’s peacetime intelligence agencies were created after World War II. These agencies were set up to provide intelligence to help the president and his administration make the best national security decisions to protect our country.

They were not established to serve as propaganda platforms for Democratic politicians and the American left.

Substantial reforms are needed to fix America’s intelligence agencies so they will produce the highest-quality, objective, and nonpolitical intelligence analysis.

I'm confident that President Trump and his intelligence agency nominees — John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence-nominee Tulsi Gabbard — are fully committed to enacting the tough reforms needed to take politics out of America’s intelligence agencies.

(A related story may be found here.)

Fred Fleitz previously served as National Security Council chief of staff, CIA analyst, and a House Intelligence Committee staff member. Read more of his reports — Click Here Now.