In France, Trump's Focused, Robust Diplomacy Roars Back

The world is still marveling over Donald Trump’s unprecedented trip to France last weekend to participate in the reopening of the restored Notre Dame cathedral.

Never in history has an American president-elect made such an audacious overseas trip and be greeted by dozens of foreign leaders as if he was already the sitting president.

Trump's reception in France reflected the global relief that the profoundly weak and incompetent Biden presidency will soon be over.

However, it also marked the return of the successful approach that Trump used to guide American foreign policy in his first term: the America first approach to U.S. national security.

This approach requires a competent and decisive American president with a coherent foreign policy.

We witnessed this in Paris as foreign leaders flocked to meet Mr. Trump.

We also saw presidential leadership to promote an unambiguous strategy of peace through strength to restore U.S. and global security.

Trump’s Paris visit again disproved false claims made by his critics that he is an isolationist and wants to withdraw America from the world.

Trump’s packed schedule of meetings with foreign leaders proved his determination to resume aggressive and robust diplomacy to advance America’s interests and engage with our allies.

At the same time, Trump demonstrated in Paris that his approach to dealing with America’s European allies differs greatly from Biden’s.

President Biden sought to make America part of the "European club," essentially making America subservient to European elites.

Trump’s interactions with European leaders proved that under his presidency, America will lead, and not follow, Europe.

Trump showed in Paris that while he would listen to European heads of state like French President Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will be the leader of the free world and will not take orders from them.

Trump also wants to end wars and not bring America into new ones.

It's clear he made this point with Zelenskyy, which is why Trump called for an immediate cease-fire in this conflict, the day after he met with the Ukrainian leader.

The America First approach to U.S. national security also requires putting the interests of our country first when making foreign policy and national security decisions.

This means that America will not sign trade deals, send U.S. troops into foreign conflicts, or send military aid abroad if it's not in the interests of the American people.

Trump probably told European leaders that he will again withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and that European states will face painful U.S. tariffs if they do not engage in fair trade with the United States.

The world is much more unstable and dangerous today than when President Trump left office in January 2021.

Why?

Simply because President Biden’s weak leadership and incompetent foreign policy squandered American deterrence on the global stage. America’s adversaries around the world cashed in on Biden’s weak leadership.

As much as Europe’s elite liberal leaders complained about the Trump presidency because he pressed them to carry their fair share in defending their region and due to Trump’s unpredictability, we saw in Paris how much they want Trump back.

Europe now rightfully views the Biden presidency as a catastrophe for America and the world. Europe and the world know this catastrophe ends on Jan. 20, 2025.

Fred Fleitz previously served as National Security Council chief of staff, CIA analyst, and a House Intelligence Committee staff member. Read more of his reports — Click Here Now.