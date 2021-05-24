Religious Disconnect Drives Democrats Abortion Extremism

Many ask me why the Democratic Party is so pro-abortion.

Let’s look at it for a moment from the perspective that if you forget about the Creator, the value of creation becomes harder to understand.

Let’s start with this past Easter, when something much more consequential than the COVID-canceled Easter Egg Roll which did not happen at the White House this year.

In his 16-sentence message, Joe Biden mentioned the Easter bunny and gave a little nod to the religious nature of the holiday by mentioning the word "resurrection" and quoting from the Old Testament Psalms (30:5) "Joy cometh in the morning."

But on this New Testament holy day, he steered clear of mentioning that on the most sacred day of the year to many of the nation’s 200 million Christians, it is the resurrection of Jesus Christ we celebrate. "Jesus is the reason for the season," believers like to say at Christmas.

On Easter, it’s deeper than that. Jesus is the reason there are Christians, more than two billion in the world nearly 2,000 years since the resurrection the White House couldn’t work into its Easter message.

On other occasions, when it’s politically expedient, Biden likes to tout his Catholicism.

Why would he be silent about it on Easter?

It’s becoming kind of a pattern for Biden to omit the obvious where religion is concerned. On the National Day of Prayer, May 5, his message from the White House spoke of the "healing balm of prayer" that has "nourished countless souls" among the "many" for whom it is a daily practice.

What he doesn’t mention is to whom we pray.

There is no mention of God, not even an oblique reference. It’s hard to imagine a devout believer of any of the monotheistic faith traditions failing to mention God on a day set aside to honor prayer.

The reason Biden was able to manage it is because his Democratic Party has been distancing itself from God for many years.

Barack Obama did not mention Christmas in his White House Christmas cards.

The Democrats stirred controversy when their 2012 platform contained no mention of God.

A vote to return God to the platform, though successful, was met with a chorus of boos.

What was finally added — a reference to "God-given potential" first seen in the 2008 platform — was as milquetoast as can be.

That phrase remained in the 2016 and 2020 platforms.

The diminution of God in the Democratic Party has been underway for some time. According to PolitiFact, “Over time, the Democratic Party has reduced its use of the word God in its platform. In 2004, the platform included the phrase "One Nation Under God," and also referred to "God’s children," "eyes of God" and "God’s gifts."

In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, the only references to God in the platform were to "God-given potential."

And who will forget the stir caused by the phrase "under God" being omitted twice during the official, public proceedings of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC)?

What people who identify as Democrats believe, or more to the point, don’t believe, was highlighted in a Pew Forum Religious Landscape Study.

The study makes it clear that the preponderance of non-religious Americans, measured by various standards, gravitate toward the Democratic Party. For insance:

54% of those who have no religious denomination are Democrats

20% of those who are not sure about the existence of God or do not believe in God are Democrats

28% of Democrats said religion was "not too important" or "not important at all"

70% attend religious services once or twice a month, or less, including 35% who attend seldom or never

28% pray seldom or never

63% participate in scripture study or religious education seldom or never

47% rely on common sense when deciding what is right or wrong

75% say right and wrong "depends on the situation."

If you want to explain how we abort nearly a million children every year in this nation, that last statistic goes a long way. But mixed in with those eye-opening revelations, it’s clear that many Democrats do pray, do believe in God, and do go to church. So how to account for the reluctance for Democrats — particularly those in the White House — to even invoke the name of the Almighty?

To admit to a belief in Jesus is also an admission that a person understands Jesus had a radical agenda that stressed the responsibilities each of us has toward one another; how each of us should be willing to lay down our lives for another, to love our enemies, and to work unceasingly to give up our sinful ways.

The Democrats cannot validate Jesus’s preaching because then they would be bound to follow it, to accept, internalize and act on the truth that right is right and wrong is wrong, no matter the situation.

The Democrats believe in "My Body, My Choice."

They demonize those who hold beliefs and opinions different from their party line. They embrace sin.

To just call oneself a Christian and say a few nice words about resurrection and renewal —in a vague, non-specific way — aren’t steps that commit one to repentance, which both privately and publicly repudiate those beliefs and activities contrary to the specific teachings of God and Jesus Christ.

That is why we see the Democrats omitting mentions of God and Jesus.

To be too specific about the one we worship is to be too specific about the way Democrat policies — like abortion on demand — depart from historic Christian and biblical teaching.

A resolution is needed here.

Believers need to challenge this party of godlessness, both in their religious teaching, preaching and witness, and at the ballot-box.

Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world. He became a Catholic priest in 1988 under Cardinal John O'Connor in New York. In 1993 he became the fulltime National Director of Priests for Life. He is also the President of the National Pro-life Religious Council, and the National Pastoral Director of the Silent No More Campaign and of Rachel's Vineyard, the world's largest ministry of healing after abortion. He travels the nation assisting pro-life advocates to end abortion, and broadcasts regularly on television, radio, and internet. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, St. John Paul II, and the Trump Campaign are among those who have sought his input on pro-life matters. He has helped foster the pro-life activities of the Catholic Church worldwide by having served at the Vatican as an official of the Pontifical Council for the Family and a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life. Read Fr. Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.