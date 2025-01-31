Restoring 'Biological Truth' Helps Anti-Abortion Movement

The first week of President Trump's second term was unparalleled for the "pro-life" movement.

With the stroke of his pen, the president pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists convicted of violating the unjust Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, restored the protections of the Hyde Amendment that prohibits taxpayer dollars from funding most abortions and stopped the flow of U.S. funding to overseas organizations that provide abortions.

But one of the most important things he did for the cause of protecting the unborn happened on the very first day of his term as he signed executive orders in the U.S. Capitol, in the Capital Arena and in the Oval Office.

One of the orders aims to defend women from ideological extremism. And certainly, that is needed as we have seen biological men beating women in sports for which they have trained all their lives and read reports about male convicts pretending to be women so they can serve their time in women's prisons while preying on the female inmates.

But there was another aspect to this order that is fundamental to the message of the pro-life movement. By signing an order whose second aim is to "restore biological truth to the federal government," the president reasserted that there are two genders, male and female, and they are immutable.

When I've been involved in discussions about the insanity of transgender ideology, people ordinarily wonder how we, as a society, got to a place where we can't say a man is a man or a woman is a woman.

My answer is that we got to this place because for 50 years we've been saying a baby is not a baby. This is another radical ideology, namely, abortion insanity. It's the idea that the identity and value of what a pregnant woman is carrying is up to one's choice.

By robbing the child in the womb of his or her humanity, the abortion lobby has succeeded in convincing some people that a mere lump of organic matter has no right to a future unless it is with our consent. The baby only becomes a human being if she is wanted and free of any prenatal diagnoses that might cause a burden for her parents. He's not a child; he's a choice.

By accepting that a baby is not a baby, it's really not such a far leap to reach the place where we say a woman is not a woman unless she feels like one, and a man is not a man despite his beard and deep voice and Y chromosome.

We've been fooling ourselves about the true nature of the child in the womb for more than 50 years. Frankly, I'm surprised it took as long as it did for the deluded "progressives" among us to make the leap to the insane transgender ideology our president is working to dispel.

Biological truth not only tells us a man is a man and a woman is a woman: It tells us a baby is a baby. And a baby, even one in the womb, deserves protection.

That executive order has more impact on the pro-life movement than people might realize.

Restoring biological truth to the federal government means we have to abandon this pretense, this mirage that somehow a baby in the womb deserving of protection depends on the choice of the parents. That's as absurd as saying your gender depends on your choice.

With this executive order, Trump has made it possible once again to allow lawmakers to govern with common sense.

Frank Pavone is an anti-abortion leader, and National Director of Priests for Life. Read Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.