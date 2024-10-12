WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: coates | jim | crow
OPINION

Epithets Define Biased Coverage of Jewish State

media coverage of a nation in the middle east
(Petrovv/Dreamstime.com) 

Susan Estrich By Saturday, 12 October 2024 06:00 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

On Sept. 30, bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates appeared on the "CBS Mornings" show promoting his book "The Message."

It's a one-sided critique of Israel as an apartheid state. The book compares Israel to the "Jim Crow South" and calls it out as the "one place on the planet — under American patronage — that resembled the world that my parents were born into."

CBS Anchor Tony Dokoupil took him on for his one-sided polemic.

"So then I found myself wondering: Why does Ta-Nehisi Coates . . . leave out so much? Why leave out that Israel is surrounded by countries that want to eliminate it?

"Why leave out that Israel deals with terror groups that want to eliminate it? Why not detail anything of the first and the second intifada, the cafe bombings, the bus bombings, the little kids blown to bits?

"And is it because you don't believe that Israel, in any condition, has a right to exist? . . .  What is it that so particularly offends you about the existence of a Jewish state that is a Jewish safe place and not any of the other states out there?"

He was doing his job as a journalist, challenging a guest who was giving only one side of the argument. It ignited a firestorm inside the news division.

On a telephone call with the news division on Oct. 7, 2023, the head of news gathering at the network, without naming names, condemned Dokoupil for not meeting the "editorial standards" of CBS News.

The Free Press published a transcript of the call, in which Adrienne Roark accused him of not being "objective," which "means checking our biases and opinions at the door."

Since when is challenging a guest's one-sided polemic a sign of "bias"?

Isn't that what good reporters are supposed to do?

Jan Crawford, CBS' chief legal correspondent, challenged her on the call. "I thought our commitment was to truth," she said.

"And when someone comes on our air with a one-sided account of a very complex situation, as Coates himself acknowledges that he has, it's my understanding that as journalists we are obligated to challenge that worldview so that our viewers can have that access to the truth or a fuller account, a more balanced account.

"And, to me, that is what Tony did."

"I frankly think Tony did a great job with that interview," Shari Redstone, the chair of the parent company of CBS, said Wednesday in remarks at Advertising Week New York, adding that he "role modeled what civil discourse is."

Acknowledging that it was hard for her to speak against the company and its executives who, in addition to castigating him on a company-wide call sent Dokoupil to the Race and Culture Unit to defend himself, Redstone said, "I think they made a mistake here. . . .  I don't have editorial control. I am not an executive, but I have a voice."

And she used it, to her credit. Shari Redstone has spoken out widely about antisemitism.

As Ruth Marcus points out in The Washington Post, it's no coincidence that this supposed violation of editorial standards comes in the context of coverage of Israel, not, for instance, Gayle King's passion when doing interviews about racial justice.

  • Does the fact that Dokoupil is Jewish and his children live with his ex-wife in Israel turn tough questions into signs of bias?
  • What's unobjective about insisting that both sides of the argument about Israel's right to exist are heard?
  • Is a Jew disallowed from taking on an anti-Zionist?

The bias would be shown if Coates' equation of Israel with the "Jim Crow" South — with no context at all — was allowed to go unchallenged. But that's the kind of bias that has been demonstrated all too often in the coverage of the Jewish state.

Susan Estrich is a politician, professor, lawyer and writer. She has appeared on the pages of The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post. Ms. Estrich has also appeared as a television commentator on CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC. Her focus is on legal matters, women's concerns, national politics, and social issues. Read Susan Estrich's Reports — More Here.

© Creators Syndicate Inc.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Estrich
What's unobjective about insisting that both sides of the argument about Israel's right to exist are heard? Is a Jew disallowed from taking on an anti-Zionist?
coates, jim, crow
700
2024-00-12
Saturday, 12 October 2024 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved