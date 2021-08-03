Dr. Laura's Listeners' Words of Wisdom

Every now and then I enjoy sharing the insightful and touching things that my listeners tell me. Here are just a few:

“I RECENTLY celebrated my 10th anniversary to my hottie boyfriend of a husband.

“I imagined we would be rich by now and would celebrate with some romantic and extravagant vacation. Maybe I would upgrade my diamond ring to something bigger and shinier. We would have it all.

“Things are far different from what I had once imagined. I’m in a modest little house booming with the noise of four growing children: a freckly faced boy who can build just about anything out of Legos; a spirited 6-year-old daughter with her first ‘tooth-tooth’; and identical twin boys who keep me on my toes as their curious minds have them running in two different directions.

“I smile because things aren’t so different from what I had once dreamed they would be. What I have is better than diamonds, vacations, and pretty clothes. What I have is 10 years of living among the finer things. I am truly rich and have it all!”

“BOTH MY daughter and daughter-in-law were having doctor appointments on the same day. My daughter-in-law had a viable, healthy pregnancy confirmed and my daughter suffered a confirmed miscarriage.

“My daughter cried in my arms, telling me she didn’t want her brother and sister-in-law to think she wasn’t happy about her new nephew. It’s just that her sadness was in front of everything else.

“Then a day or two later, my daughter-in-law came and also cried with me, saying she didn’t feel like it was right to celebrate when my daughter was hurting.

“I told them both the same thing: that we would all celebrate together and sometimes mourn together, and both of those feelings are legitimate and OK. We face them as family.”

“I WANTED to share my appreciation for teaching me how to talk to my kids about sex. I have learned from you that it is an ongoing conversation because kids don’t always ‘get it’ and different parts stick in the head each time.

“My 9-year-old daughter said the other day, ‘I want to have kids.’ I asked her what the steps were to get there, and we reviewed the need to grow up and mature first, the purpose of dating, and making sure a man is a good person and doesn’t kick puppies — something a 9-year-old understands as bad.

“When we got to the part about sex, I was talking about how sex makes you feel bonded to a person so it could make you stay with someone that kicks puppies.

“This is why it is very important to not have sex before you know someone is a good person and are married to them.

“Something clicked in her brain and she said, ‘Oh! Sex is like a love potion!’ I thought this was a brilliant way for kids to understand this kind of complex phenomenon.”

“THERE’S NO trying anymore. I listen to your show and I hear callers say that they have tried, but in reality, they only gave temporary effort and let the rest fail.”

“I’M USUALLY drained and completely fried by the time all the kids are fed, the kitchen is clean, and they’re down for the night. Then it is round two, making sure my doctor husband has a hot meal ready. My husband is working all day also just to take care of us, and I am working at home, loving the kids, which takes care of us, too. We are a team, and we should love and lean on each other. It is a privilege.”

“I FELL in love with the idea of this perfect guy, but it wasn’t reality, and when I found that out, I left. I am now 33 and engaged to a wonderful man. Waiting to find the right guy was worth the wait. My advice to other young women is to not settle. When you know, and you do, that he isn’t the right one, don’t stay hoping something will change.

“I would rather be alone and know that better things are possible, than stay with a loser and know that better things will never be possible.”

“A COMMENT you once made rocked me to the core: ‘Agonizing over what is not, is an insult to what is.’ I remind myself of that every day.”

