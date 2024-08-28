Let Us Never Forsake 'I Have a Dream'

(The songs cited in this opinion column are the creative property of Dr. Alveda C. King and are cited and used with the permission of the author.)

Aug. 27, 2024 marked the 61st anniversary of my uncle the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous, "I Have a Dream" address to the mammoth crowds gathered for the "March on Washington" in 1963.

The mistake we simply must not make, is to let the anniversary of the march and the speech, fade from memory as we go about our daily busy lives.

For the sake of not just the survival of, but also so that society and its present and future generations not only live, but achieve genuine unity, peace, and justice.

Let’s indeed remember his words, a clarion call, "I have a dream. . . rooted in the American Dream." Yes, Uncle ML was a patriot. He understood that our founding principles were a key to liberation, justice, and freedom for all.

Yes, my uncle gave other truly memorable speeches, gave other talks to diverse groups, and wrote prolifically.

But unless we fail to keep his words and deeds in the forefront of our minds, all his words and endeavors will have been for naught.

Dr. King did not wish us to turn our backs on our ancestors or reject our constitutional principles; instead, while referencing a "check marked insufficient funds," he reminded us that our inheritance is linked to a "promissory note."

He also said, “Cash this check — a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice."

If Dr. King were here today, he would remind us that we are bound by one blood, one human race.

He would remind us to learn to live together as brothers and sisters and not perish together as fools.

He would remind us, as the one blood human race, to consider content of character; and to celebrate, not divide over, ethnicity and color of skin.

While an appreciable part of the American Dream is alive today, we must remember and remind every generation, every decade, and on every platform of the resilience of faith hope, and love, in every corridor and polling place.

On this 61st anniversary, the release of my new song "In Atlanta" reminds us that the dream — to borrow, in part, from the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., — "never dies."

Several years ago, we recorded "Let Freedom Ring" with the lyrics proclaiming "Thank God that King had a dream."

This year, it’s time for a new song on "I Have A Dream Day."

Because the dream still lives; "In Atlanta."

Recorded by yours truly in concert with a talented, celebrated award-winning veteran producer — Rahni Song — this tribute "In Atlanta" is "a poem put to music"; a tribute to this writer’s birth.

Rahni Song is also producer on my MLK anthem "Let Freedom Ring," as performed by Vernessa Mitchell.

In the middle of production of the new song, a passage from Scripture (John 1:46) came to mind; "Can anything good come out of Nazareth?"

Of course, for me the life on earth of my Lord and Savior my master Jesus Christ — began in Nazareth; after his birth in Bethlehem. So, with inspiration from that revelation, as I release "In Atlanta," I ask: "Can anything good come out of Atlanta?"

We’ll let you decide.

So, in this month of August, and certainly going forward forevermore, let us remember the dream of my blessed uncle, the dreamer, the holy warrior; let us pray that the check marked "insufficient funds" be redeemed by the grace of God.

Celebrate and regard life and human dignity from birth to death, in heaven and beyond.

The dream is achievable, but it's up to all of us.

Dr. Alveda King serves as chair of the Center for the American Dream at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). Read More of her Reports — Here.