Our Votes Matter Because We Refuse to Be Silent

Some are casting their votes now in the midterm elections of 2022.

My mother, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King, widow of my father, famed slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King, and I voted early.

We're overjoyed to see voter turnout breaking records nationally.



I am particularly excited that my home state, Georgia, may see the most significant percentages of voter turnout in modern history.

Almost one third of those casting early ballots are Black.



We are also seeing a significant number of new voters who registered in 2022.

The successful early voter turnout should allay fears of voter suppression. However,this writer believes that America's long experiment in democracy must be protected, during this critical election, and during future elections as well.

I have joined multiple grass-roots, and other efforts, to support poll watcher training.



At the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), where I'm chair of the Center for The American Dream, I've joined the Hon. Ken Blackwell, who is chairman of the AFPI Center for Election Integrity, and indeed the AFPI community in helping to make it "easy to vote and hard to cheat."

Every citizen who is eligible to vote should unquestionably cast a ballot.

Voting is extremely personal to this writer in a way that many other American have families have also experienced in turbulent pasts.

Unfortunately, far too many members of my family and loved ones have been martyred for freedom in America. But, it may well be argued they gave their lives for what they believed in — and for their country.



My uncle the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., my father, Rev. A.D. King, and my grandmother Mrs. Alberta Williams King lost their lives because of their work in the civil rights movement — as well as their unwillingness to be silent about the most basic tenets of freedom.



Between 2007 and 2008, during a season of prayer and consecration, I embraced Dr. King's perspective on party politics.



In 1958, my uncle said, "I don't think the Republican party is a party full of the almighty God, nor is the Democratic party. They both have weaknesses . . . And I'm not inextricably bound to either party."



From 2008 forward, this writer ceased endorsing political candidates.

However, with God's guidance, I continue to make it a practice to pray for candidates.

I also, of course, pray for all elected officials and leaders as 1 Timothy 2:1-4 calls us to do.



And while this writer no longer endorses candidates, she does advocate for policies in favor of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Yet, unfortunately in doing so, favor and scorn arise from factions in both parties.



If certain policies do not line up with what God is calling me to do, I will not co-sign them.

The late Congressman William Clay paraphrased Henry Kissinger saying, "This is quite a game, politics. There are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends, only permanent interests."



As a Christian, this writer's permanent interests are those outlined by God.

Let us remember, God calls us to have an abundant life. Thus, my interests are rooted in respecting and protecting life from birth to death — into eternity.

Families strive and can enjoy abundant life when the economy is strong, crime does not destroy communities, parents are able to provide a good education for their children, and every ethnicity of humankind is treated with dignity and respect.



On Nov. 8, do not vote against dignity and respect, even in the face of selfish-interests.

Let us not allow loyalty to one political party blind us to those policies supporting faith, hope and love. I urge this for not only myself, but for all of humankind.

If we are to endure and survive let's never permit ourselves to be blind again; not color blind; not blind to justice.

Strive to see all human beings as God's creations, in need of love and care.



Prayerfully, as we see Thanksgiving and Christmas just beyond the midterms, America's eyes, ears and hearts will turn to God for healing and mending broken dreams.

Meanwhile, "choose" life, not just for yourself, but for all.

May God bless the United States of America, and for what she stands for.

(For more on the subjects discussed in this column, you may wish to view this video.)

Dr. Alveda C. King serves as Chair of the America First Policy Institute's Center for the American Dream.​ She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian evangelist. She is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). Dr, King is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film, and music veteran.

