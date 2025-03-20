Democrats Implode, Shamefully Blaming Others

The legendary Vince Lombardi, once said, "You don't win once in a while; you don't do things right once in a while; you do them right all of the time. Winning is a habit. Unfortunately, so is losing."

The Democratic Party is having a nervous breakdown, peppered with notable, simultaneous temper tantrums.

Their long-time losing habit rages on.

This is garnering optics no one in their right mind would ever wish for.

Case in point, witness their appalling and reprehensible behavior at President Donald Trump’s joint session of Congress address of March 5, 2025.

Throw in the left's violent and childish and dangerous actions against Elon Musk, and Tesla, and we're now witness to a Democratic Party in well-deserved disarray.

Long gone are the days of the Democratic Party of FDR, Harry Truman, JFK, LBJ, and even Bill Clinton.

Franklin D. Roosevelt truly wanted to help the downtrodden "The Forgotten Man."

He also, of course, wanted to rescue the world from Nazism and the terror of the Japanese Empire.

Gone are the days of the anti-Communist John Kennedy who stood up to the Soviets and his sensible tax cuts to restore the vitality of the American economy.

In the context of today’s politics, JFK would be a cherished conservative and an outcast is his own party.

Donald Trump and the GOP have completely befuddled the left.

The Democratic Party is no longer comprised of scholars and statesmen, it's makeup in the present day, is made up of oversized adults behaving like violent school children.

As their poll numbers tank, they have the stark appearance of being only a tiny gaggle of their own grievances.

So it now appears with the dysfunctional, dejected, and despondent Democrats are happiest squabbling among themselves.

Eventually, good books will be written on the dismayed, pathetic, sad state of the modern Democrat. A recently planned book on Joe Biden was cancelled due to lack of interest.

If one needs further proof of Democrats in beyond appreciable decline, reflect on the demeanor of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

His recent "performance" on ABC's "The View," demonstrates, as is the case with so many other limousine liberals, he really doesn’t "get it."

So, what do today's Democrats stand for?

They are left to debate atmospherics, and other platitudinal froth. Most of which is irrelevant to and for decent Americans.

As of today, they only stand for abortion on demand, even into the ninth month, and astonishingly, support post-natal abortion as does the former Democratic governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.

And Democrats, who for the past 30 years or so, loudly chirp: "transparency" and "good government," strongly support that in government which is now emerging as wholly unsettling and dysfunctional.

How so?

Look at the left camp's wailing over the contemplated cuts in USAID.

What are Americans supposed to think — and believe — about Democrats today?

As far as the American people are concerned, these are the only two things the modern left supports today.

Oh yes, they support illegal immigrants in America, inclusive of those who rape and pillage decent Americans.

Today's Democrats, along with being in shambles, are only interested in raw, naked power.

This is why they vociferously defend that which is corrupt and entrenched.

The reason?

They feed from it , developing new methods to continue their feeding from the trough.

The one funded by rightfully distressed American taxpayers.

Think: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and shrill support for the transgendered way of life.

Throw in the fact they engaged in lawfare, at multiple levels, trying to get Trump.

They eagerly 2.5 billion dollars doing so.

Furthermore, they had the national liberal media, as allies, bashing Trump daily.

Trump and the renewed Republican Party represent a majority countervailing force in America. It reminds one of the Greek God Antaeus who got stronger the more he was attacked.

Lawfare is an ideological ghetto, and Democrats, as with others on the left, simply can't help themselves.

Think: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

They simply can't pull themselves from the same exact way of leftward thinking.

Certainly, they, among other officeholders, will never allow their chosen political party to veer anywhere near moderation.

Nov. 5, 2024, stands as a powerful, enduring tribute to the man who will revolutionize America, bringing her back to peace, prosperity, and freedom . . .

President Donald John Trump.

Craig Shirley is Chairman of Citizens for the Republic, as well as a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian. He's authored six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and also published the companion book, "April, 1945." He's also the author of "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Shirley is also the author of the newly released bestseller, "The Search for Reagan." Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.