When It Comes to Speaking, Biden Should Learn 'Less Is More'

Since the Politico.com story appeared last week about the Biden administration purportedly wanting to emulate Ronald Reagan’s masterful speech at Normandy, it took a couple of days for the ridiculousness of the story to wear off.

First, let us not forget that Politico.com is simply a megaphone for the American left and the Biden administration. And that's a nice way of putting it "mildly."

So anything they report must normally be taken and regarded with a grain of salt, and a healthy, large dose of skepticism.

Second, three days after I recovered from laughing at the silliness of this approach by Biden and his low IQ minion political operatives (as a Reagan biographer) I had to address the issue.

Let's stipulate that Ronald Reagan’s Normandy speech at Point-du-Hoc, Normandy on June 6, 1984 was masterful, powerful, and evocative.

Reagan's Normandy speech was also for the ages. Biden's Normandy speech was for the minutes.

Reagan's Normandy address emanated from a very good and decent man.

Reagan was principled and highly intelligent.

In short, he was a very successful president because he possessed above average character, of the sort of which the Founders envisioned when they created our Constitution.

As Plato said, "A wise man speaks because he has something to say; a fool speaks because he has to say something."

Another reason Reagan is so revered is because he did not let the American people down.

But when it comes to Joe Biden, it seems to be his specialty.

Biden is none of the things Reagan was.

Recently, to a friend, I pointed out how Biden's Normandy speech didn’t even mention the Holocaust, the creation of the State of Israel, or the plight currently suffered by American Jews at the hands of the Democratic left.

Another friend of mine spotted what is really flawed about Joseph Robinette Biden.

My friend said "Actually, his speech at Normandy was the essential Biden. Henry Kissinger called Biden’s catastrophic Afghan abandonment 'callous.' To me, everything Biden does smacks of callousness. How he speaks.

"The way he uses family tragedies as political tools. The way he makes up family tragedies and troubles to gain sympathy.

"How throughout his career he has made up stories about himself and his family. There is something sociopathic about the man, as if he has no feeling for others."

My friends are right. Biden, gives the appearance that he only feels his own pain and not the pain of the American people. Specifically, the arduous economic and cultural struggles plaguing our decent, hard working citizenry.

Some years ago, Zorine (my wife) and I went to the funeral for a friend who had once been Biden’s chief of staff.

Biden was the eulogist.

The egotism was frankly shocking.

At the funeral, all Biden did was talk about himself.

His remarks were thick with first person pronouns.

Reagan, on the other hand, rarely used personal references.

Thus, Reagan was a great man who communicated great thoughts as he did at Normandy 40 years ago.

Biden, on the other hand, is a product of his generation, the self-centered "Me" generation.

Biden "wears" this air of arrogance, as though it's honorable to do so.

Dionysius said, "Let thy speech be better than silence, or be silent." Biden should have been silent.

His place is history as America’s worst president ever is secure.

But Biden, as an abortion supporter, and skewer of facts, should pray about his about his soul. That is, if he still has one.

